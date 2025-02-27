MAXAR SPACE SYSTEMS Successfully Delivers Tranche 1 Tracking Layer Spacecraft to L3Harris

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Space Systems, leading satellite manufacturer and provider of advanced solutions for space exploration and operations, today announced it has delivered the first of 16 spacecraft buses to L3Harris Technologies [NYSE: LHX] to support the Space Development Agency (SDA)’s Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program. Leveraging their Maxar 300™ platform, Maxar Space Systems designed and developed this purpose-built bus to enable key technological advancements to support and advance the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The bus was manufactured in Maxar Space Systems’ industry-leading facilities in California and shipped to Florida, where L3Harris will perform Space Vehicle integration and test activities prior to delivery and launch.

The Tranche 1 Tracking Layer satellites will enhance SDA’s capability to provide global, persistent indications, detection, warning, and tracking, of conventional and advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems. Maxar Space Systems is also designing and manufacturing another 18 buses for L3Harris in support of SDA’s Tranche 2 Tracking Layer program. Collectively, the production of these platforms demonstrates Maxar Space Systems’ ability to develop and manufacture proliferated, low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellations that leverages the company’s deep experience and operational agility to ensure customer mission requirements are achieved while also in a high-rate production environment.

“This milestone delivery demonstrates Maxar Space Systems’ commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical solutions for our customers,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Maxar Space Systems. “Successfully delivering this first spacecraft bus underscores the expertise of our team and the trust our partners place in us to help strengthen national security. We’re proud to play a role in advancing innovation and ensuring readiness for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Maxar Space Systems

Maxar Space Systems is a leading satellite manufacturer and provider of advanced solutions for space exploration. We deliver innovative solutions to commercial and government customers helping them unlock the promise of space to solve problems on Earth and beyond. We address a broad spectrum of needs for our customers, including mission systems engineering, product design, spacecraft manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing. Maxar Space Systems is a trusted partner in commercial and government missions, combining more than 60 years of deep mission understanding and industry leading performance. For more information, visit www.maxar.com

