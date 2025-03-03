Maxar Space Systems Secures New Satellite Order

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Space Systems, satellite manufacturer and provider of advanced solutions for space exploration, has received an order for a geostationary (GEO) high-power communications satellite from a private commercial customer.

The satellite will be built on the Maxar 1300™ series platform at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Palo Alto and San Jose, California. It will feature a high-power, multi-spot beam payload.

“The commercial GEO communication market remains an important focus for us,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Maxar Space Systems. “We are committed to delivering quality solutions that add value for our customers, and this new order highlights our ability to provide scalable platforms for diverse mission needs.”

This satellite will join other Maxar Space Systems spacecraft currently in orbit, continuing the company’s legacy of providing reliable and high-performance satellite solutions.

Maxar Space Systems

Maxar Space Systems is a leading satellite manufacturer and provider of advanced solutions for space exploration. We deliver innovative solutions to commercial and government customers helping them unlock the promise of space to solve problems on Earth and beyond. We address a broad spectrum of needs for our customers, including mission systems engineering, product design, spacecraft manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing. Maxar Space Systems is a trusted partner in commercial and government missions, combining more than 60 years of deep mission understanding and industry leading performance. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

