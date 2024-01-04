Maxar Space Systems-Built Ovzon 3 Satellite Launched

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Space Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive space technologies, today announced that the Ovzon 3 satellite is performing as expected after launch. Maxar Space Systems manufactured the satellite for Ovzon at their Palo Alto, California, facility using its modular architecture platform. The satellite launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan 3, 2024.









Maxar Space Systems designed and manufactured this specialized satellite for Ovzon, a Swedish-based SATCOM as-a-Service provider dedicated to offering world-leading mobile satellite communications services, to customers across the globe. Ovzon 3 is Maxar’s first use of their new all electric Modular Architecture Platform (MAP), which allows for parallel processing of separate modules to improve production efficiencies.

“Our first satellite with Ovzon highlights Maxar Space’s ability to help our customers meet their global satellite and business communications needs,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar Space Systems Chief Executive Officer. “Maxar partnered with Ovzon throughout this process to ensure this satellite can deliver on their long-term business goals, and are proud to have been selected to help Ovzon fulfill its strategy to revolutionize mobile broadband by satellite.”

Ovzon aligned with Maxar Space Systems on its first customized satellite and selected the modular platform, which leverages Maxar Space’s proven technology and performance combined with a lower-cost factor. In addition, Ovzon 3 will include Maxar Space Systems’ first flight of Roll-Out Solar Arrays (ROSAs).

About Maxar Space Systems

Maxar Space Systems is a leading provider of comprehensive space technologies. We deliver innovative solutions to government and commercial customers helping them unlock the promise of space to solve problems on Earth and beyond. We address a broad spectrum of needs for our customers, including mission systems engineering, product design, spacecraft manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing. Maxar Space Systems is a trusted partner in commercial and government missions, combining more than 60 years of deep mission understanding with reliable performance and longevity. For more information, visit www.maxar.com

Contacts

Eric Glass



Maxar Space Systems Media Relations



+1.650.852.5279



Eric.Glass@Maxar.com