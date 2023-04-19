Maxar Publishes 2022 ESG Report

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The Maxar ESG Report details the company’s progress and impact across key ESG priorities, including delivering solutions to address sustainability ambitions on Earth and in space, driving impact in the communities where we operate, developing a more empowered and inclusive workforce, and continuing to lead with strong business ethics.

“In 2022, the importance of Maxar’s mission and ESG focus became clearer than ever—in the wake of world-changing events, we continued to deliver leading-edge innovation and advanced solutions that helped deliver positive outcomes for our customers, our business and society,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer. “Maxar’s second annual ESG Report outlines the steady progress we’re making on our ESG journey. I’m proud of how we continue to evolve our capabilities and programs to help address some of the world’s biggest challenges, from mitigating the impacts of climate change to building more robust, inclusive talent pipelines for STEM industries.”

Highlights from the 2022 report include:

Advancing space sustainability: Deepened engagement with public and private stakeholder to advocate for policies and frameworks to guide space traffic management. We also introduced a non-Earth imaging (NEI) capability to address space debris and help with space situational awareness.

Deepened engagement with public and private stakeholder to advocate for policies and frameworks to guide space traffic management. We also introduced a non-Earth imaging (NEI) capability to address space debris and help with space situational awareness. Addressing environmental and climate challenges: Continued to deploy advanced geospatial solutions to help with weather tracking, biodiversity management, resilience planning and more. For example, Colombian authorities used Maxar data to identify illegal gold mining activity in the Amazon rainforest, and the company introduced a methane mapping algorithm that can detect and quantify methane emissions.

Continued to deploy advanced geospatial solutions to help with weather tracking, biodiversity management, resilience planning and more. For example, Colombian authorities used Maxar data to identify illegal gold mining activity in the Amazon rainforest, and the company introduced a methane mapping algorithm that can detect and quantify methane emissions. Improving Maxar’s environmental footprint: Made progress reducing the company’s absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to a 2019 baseline, and the company reduced year-over-year electricity and natural gas use.

Made progress reducing the company’s absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to a 2019 baseline, and the company reduced year-over-year electricity and natural gas use. Making progress on our Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging journey: Implemented new policies and resources to help build a diverse, high-performing workforce, including launching a new Global Inclusivity Training course, and became a charter signatory of the Space Workforce 2030 Pledge.

Implemented new policies and resources to help build a diverse, high-performing workforce, including launching a new Global Inclusivity Training course, and became a charter signatory of the Space Workforce 2030 Pledge. Supporting disaster response and resiliency: Through Maxar’s Open Data program, provided high-resolution satellite data for 20 major crisis events—from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico to flooding in The Gambia—to aid frontline organizations and nonprofits with response and recovery efforts.

Through Maxar’s program, provided high-resolution satellite data for 20 major crisis events—from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico to flooding in The Gambia—to aid frontline organizations and nonprofits with response and recovery efforts. Building stronger local communities: Continued with K-12 academic outreach efforts to support STEM education, and the Maxar Better World Foundation awarded $295,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations supporting STEM education for underserved populations, veterans and global disaster preparedness and relief.

Maxar prepared the 2022 ESG Report in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Aerospace and Defense industries, and the report was also guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

View and download Maxar’s 2022 ESG Report here.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

