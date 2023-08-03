Maxar-Built Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Performing Well After Launch

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies, provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite built for Intelsat is performing as expected after launch. The spacecraft was manufactured by Maxar in Palo Alto, California, and launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.





Shortly after liftoff and separation, the satellite began receiving and sending signals and deployed its solar arrays. After the spacecraft’s journey to its orbital position, two payloads will begin operations. Intelsat will use C-band capability over the continental United States, and the Ku-band will provide continuity over the Pacific Ocean and United States for mobility, network and government customers with a payload jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

“Our newest satellite for Intelsat adds to the capability that Maxar spacecraft deliver to people across the globe,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. “Maxar built six geostationary spacecraft for Intelsat in three and a half years. That shows how fast and focused our employees are in delivering capability when our customers need it most.”

The Galaxy satellites Maxar built for Intelsat are based on the proven Maxar 1300™ platform, which offers the flexibility and power needed for dual-payload missions like this one. Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 joins four satellites built on this bus already in orbit that transition Intelsat’s broadband coverage to free up spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

Maxar has built nearly 60 spacecraft for Intelsat since the 1970s. The company’s most recent satellite to launch was also built by Maxar: Intelsat 40e and its NASA hosted payload, Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO), went into orbit on April 7, 2023.

[Editors: You can download high-resolution imagery of the spacecraft here https://maxar.mediavalet.com/portals/Galaxy37]

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Contacts

Mark Lewis



Maxar Media Relations



+1-650-852-5188



mark.lewis@maxar.com