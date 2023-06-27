Maxar and Esri Expand Partnership to Visualize Precision3D™ in ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies, provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it will make its Precision3D data available for viewing in Esri’s ArcGIS Online Living Atlas of the World.

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, will integrate Maxar’s Precision3D Digital Surface Model, Digital Terrain Model, Buildings and Vegetation vector data for ArcGIS users to view.

Maxar’s Precision3D products offer 50 cm resolution and maintain an absolute accuracy of 3 m SE90 (Spherical Error 90%). Using a big data approach, Maxar combines our patented 3D algorithms with the world’s largest archive of high-quality commercial satellite imagery to produce a geospecific 3D representation of the planet.

Precision3D will enable ArcGIS users to immerse themselves in a digital twin that unifies the physical and virtual worlds for better decision-making. Precision3D is the highest resolution and most accurate 3D map of the world, which is crucial for use cases such as aligning datasets to our geospatial foundation, running digital simulations in urban environments, and preparing natural disaster response plans.

These additional Maxar products are also available in ArcGIS Living Atlas:

Vivid™ Standard is a high-resolution, high-accuracy and visually-consistent global imagery basemaps built with Maxar satellite imagery.

Vivid Advanced upgrades Vivid Standard’s quality over select metropolitan areas with nearly cloud -free imagery basemaps.

-free imagery basemaps. NaturalVue® 2.0 is an image mosaic that combines more than 60,000 Landsat 8 images to create a seamless, virtually cloud-free, 15-meter basemap that reflects the Earth’s true colors.

National Urban Change Indicator (NUCI) is a commercial urban change detection product that highlights areas of new construction activity by isolating changes that persist over time, derived from more than 13,000 Landsat images.

Esri UC attendees can schedule a demo to experience Precision3D at Maxar’s booth between July 11-13, 2023, in San Diego, California, U.S.

