Max Shill Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at AdAction

LAKEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAction, a leader in performance-driven mobile marketing, is proud to announce the promotion of Max Shill to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Shill will oversee the company’s strategic operations, drive innovation in mobile growth solutions, and play a key role in scaling AdAction’s impact across the industry.

Shill has been a driving force behind AdAction’s growth, leveraging his deep expertise in performance marketing, strategic operations, and partnership development. Since joining the company, he has helped refine internal processes, enhance client experiences, and expand the company’s offerings to better serve mobile advertisers looking to acquire and retain high-value users.

“Max has been instrumental in shaping AdAction’s success, and his leadership will continue to propel us forward as we expand our offerings and deliver best-in-class results for our partners,” said Brian Fox, Founder and CEO of AdAction. “His strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to innovation make him the ideal leader to take on the role of COO.”

In his new role, Shill will focus on optimizing internal operations, driving cross-functional efficiencies, and strengthening AdAction’s position as a market leader in mobile growth solutions. His leadership will support AdAction’s continued commitment to providing premium performance marketing solutions that empower brands and app developers to drive meaningful engagement.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue working alongside our talented team to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile marketing,” said Max Shill. “AdAction has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I’m excited to help accelerate our momentum, delivering impactful, data-driven solutions that drive real results for our partners.”

About AdAction

At AdAction, we’re revolutionizing how brands connect with audiences through the power of mobile technology. As leaders in performance-driven marketing, we create innovative solutions that merge supply, loyalty, and rewards into seamless, mobile-first strategies. Our platform empowers brands and app developers to drive engagement, boost retention, and achieve sustainable growth by delivering personalized, reward-based experiences that foster genuine connections.

For more information, visit www.adaction.com.

Media Contact:

Mariah Marmol

Senior Director, Growth & Development

info@adaction.com

855-978-2777