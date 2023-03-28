MAX Acquires AMAP.to – the Self Service Micro Website for Artists

My Artist Pages, LLC, known as AMAP.to, is the “link in bio” tool specifically designed for artists, influencers, and creatives

Music Audience Exchange (MAX), the music technology company powering artist x brand sponsorships, announced that MAX has acquired My Artist Pages, LLC, known as AMAP.to. The self-service micro-website was created to empower musicians and creators by offering an easier, more attractive way to utilize the link within their social media bios. AMAP.to makes artists' digital presence more efficient, more accessible, and easier to manage.





Adam Pickney realized that the link in the bio of an artist’s social media account should offer hard data and an opportunity for a more genuine connection to supporters. Pulling from his experiences in both technology and music, Pickney founded AMAP.to in early 2021. When presented with the idea, Zachary Beck (aka Futuristic), rapper and entrepreneur, and Jakob Owens, nationally renowned video director and entrepreneur, recognized that there was an opportunity to create a platform that could streamline methods of monetization that they had each implemented within their own individual careers.

The beta version of AMAP.to launched in January of 2022 and surpassed all of the founders’ expectations, with users amassing more than 1M page views in the first year of beta opening to the public. The platform currently has 6K+ sites/users, including Alicia Keys, Futuristic, Fat Joe, Our Last Night, and several Roc Nation artists. AMAP.to boasts direct integration with multiple marketing platforms, including Klaviyo, MailChimp, Shopify, and Google Analytics / Tag Manager, allowing artists to consolidate and simplify their marketing tools and strategies.

“My goal–as always–is to help artists. Working with MAX gives us the opportunity to deliver even more features, tools, and integrations. I’m excited to expand what we offer and make AMAP.to a staple of music marketing strategies for artists of all levels,” said Adam Pickney, Founder/CEO of AMAP.to.

“The acquisition of AMAP.to gives MAX new capabilities that will be integrated into SET.Live and offered to artists as a complete set of artist tools that are easy to use and bridge the gap between live and digital artist-fan relationships,” said Steve Fullbright, President of MAX.

The SET.Live™ platform enables artists to directly engage with fans at live shows while creating unique sponsorable assets for brands. As the needs of the modern artist continue to evolve and expand, MAX is committed to evolving the AMAP.to platform to fit the needs of the users, including eventually weaving all SET.Live capabilities into a fan data repository for managing and monetizing artist fan interactions.

About Music Audience Exchange (MAX):

Music Audience Exchange (MAX) is the tech company powering your favorite brand x music partnerships. Backed by tech VCs and built by a team of data scientists, engineers, music pros, and digital media experts, MAX is breaking new ground—powering partnerships for top brands (like Ford, Rocket Mortgage, McDonald’s, AARP, US Marine Corps, and more) and supporting a growing portfolio of 1,000+ artists (including Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Leela James, Lalah Hathaway, Justin Quiles, AJR, and Melissa Etheridge) with live engagement tools and promotional sponsorships.

About AMAP.to:

AMAP.to aims to empower musicians and creators by offering an easier, more attractive way to utilize the link within their social media bios. AMAP.to makes the creator’s digital presence more efficient, more accessible, and easier to manage. Our integrations and seamless functionality provide creators from any space the tools they need to grow their careers.

