Mavenir’s Remote Packet Gateway Provides Localised Data Breakout for Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH in North America

Live solution now enabling automotive IoT as car manufacturers transition to digitised mobility

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudNative–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announces the deployment of its cloud-based Remote Packet Gateway to Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH in North America, with the initial use case focused on delivering IoT connectivity to several industry-leading car manufacturers.

Consumer behaviour within the automotive industry is shifting, with customers looking more for sustainable mobility and fewer people wanting to own a car as a status symbol. Electric Vehicles (EVs) and car sharing are currently key trends, and the advent of connected cars will ultimately lead to autonomous driving – adding pressure on automakers and suppliers to make their supply chains resilient. All of these contributing factors are driving the industry need for automotive IoT.

Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH is deploying Mavenir’s Remote Packet Gateway 4G and 5G non-standalone (NSA) solutions to enable localised data breakout, allowing traffic to be routed through two data centres in California and Virginia – supporting IoT deployment applications across the continent.

The Remote Packet Gateway uses the Converged Packet Core Session Management and User Plane Functionality, which function as 4G components replicating the Packet Gateway’s control and user planes. This separation of control and user plane enables reduced latency for user data, reduced data transfers via transatlantic transmissions, and supports advanced connectivity services with different charging options in vehicles, including internet radios, in-car Wi-Fi, telemetry data, remote map and Short Wave upgrades. Additionally, Mavenir’s solution empowers Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH to provide capabilities and connectivity services internationally to multinational companies, without geographical or technological constraints.

Ashok Khuntia, Mavenir President Core Networks, said, “Mavenir’s solution deployed with Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH will create the foundation for the future of connected vehicles. The applications enabled by this partnership will allow car manufacturers to benefit from advanced connectivity and an improved customer offering serving the needs of today with a vision for the future.”

About Deutsche Telekom: https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile

For more information: https://iot.telekom.com/en/networks-tariffs-overview

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

Contacts

Mavenir PR Contacts:

PR@mavenir.com

Emmanuela Spiteri