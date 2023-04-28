Mavenir’s Open vRAN Solution Wins Best Cloud Solution in Open RAN

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, has won Best Cloud Solution for Open RAN at the Open RAN World Awards, recognising Mavenir’s Open vRAN as the best cloud-native solution that is enabling a virtualised network strategy for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution is the industry’s first fully microservices-based, containerised, cloud-native solution commercially deployed with Dish Networks providing 5G voice over new radio (VoNR) services in a multi-vendor environment supporting over 40,000 Fujitsu 5G Open RAN radios across over 7,100 cell sites. Other publicly announced deployments of Mavenir’s Open vRAN include Triangle Communications and Paradise Mobile.

“Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution is a game-changer for the telco industry, enabling operators to modernise their network in a cost and energy-efficient manner,” said John Baker, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem Business Development at Mavenir. “Mavenir’s win at the Open RAN World Awards highlights the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and flexible 5G solutions to help CSPs improve network performance and service delivery, while reducing operational complexity and TCO,” Baker added.

Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution enables CSPs to achieve the optimal balance of performance and cost-effectiveness in running large-scale networks. With hybrid DU and CU deployment across private and public clouds, CSPs can allocate CAPEX at the network edge and leverage cloud economies for the centralised network or data centre with a pay-as-you-grow OPEX model. This flexible solution allows CSPs to optimise their investment strategy.

Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution provides the following benefits to CSPs:

Vender diversity with open interfaces.

Fast deployment of thousands of edge nodes to build the world’s first hyper-distributed cloud.

Automated deployment and management of physical and virtual infrastructure and applications at scale.

Simplified zero-touch provisioning and lifecycle management for cloud infrastructure and network functions.

New platform for developers to stretch the cloud to end devices and create a bridge between hyper-scale clouds.

CI/CD pipeline for automation built on IT best practices.

Lower network deployment time and cost for CSPs and enterprises.

Distributed management, using part of public and private cloud.

Combined with Mavenir’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), automated optimization of RAN power usage, coverage and performance with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities.

Supporting links:

– Full list of Open RAN World Awards winners

– MAVair Radio Access Solutions

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

For more information, you can visit www.mavenir.com.

Contacts

PR@mavenir.com

Emmanuela Spiteri