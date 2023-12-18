Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Network Automation Solution Driving Innovation in 5G Deployment Takes Top Prize in 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, has been named the winner in the Best AI/Analytics/Automation category in the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards. Mavenir’s Network Automation Solution, which enables autonomous 5G networks, improved energy efficiency and enhanced QoS, was voted top by industry elite judges including analysts and service providers.





Brandon Larson, SVP, GM, Multimedia, Platform & AI at Mavenir said: “We are delighted that once again our industry-leading transformative solutions are recognized on the global stage with judging criteria based on realizing innovation, providing competitive advantage and delivering financial impact. Our open approach to Network Automation and Intelligence is helping operators rapidly evolve their operational capabilities to deal with ever increasing network complexity.”

Mavenir’s Network Automation Solution is driving a step-change in how operators can deploy 5G networks. Mavenir’s Open RAN Intelligent Controller (O-RIC) automates Open RAN operations with an AI/ML driven model and unique capabilities that deliver automatic network optimization and boost energy efficiency and resource management, creating a clear competitive edge for operators.

Open architectures are a critical component to help operators drive innovation throughout the digital transformation journey. Open, standards-compliant solutions, such as Mavenir’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), integrate, and interact with Open APIs to enable a multi-vendor ecosystem that offers intelligence, insights, and network control.

Operators can realize the full potential of 5G and the innovation it offers by moving away from complex, closed, legacy network infrastructures. They can achieve end-to-end network automation using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to reduce manual tasks, improve service experience, enable efficient network resource utilization, and allow faster roll-out of innovative services. As an example – Mavenir’s fully containerized Open vRAN solution – combined with cutting-edge automated public cloud infrastructure built on AWS and Continuous Improvement/Continuous Delivery practices – enabled US network operator DISH to deploy the first stand-alone, cloud-native autonomous 5G network.

The Awards program is produced by Fierce Telecom and Fierce Wireless and recognizes the creators, makers, and doers of outstanding services and equipment unveiled over the past 12 months.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

For more information, you can visit www.mavenir.com

