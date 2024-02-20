Mavenir Unveils Next-Generation ‘Green by Design’ OpenBeam™ Massive MIMO Radio Powered by Qualcomm® 5G RAN Platforms

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MWC24–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, announces new developments on its OpenBeam™ massive MIMO (mMIMO) portfolio, powered by Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN platform, in continuation to previous years product launch update. Mavenir expands the OpenBeam™ portfolio by introducing the low-power next-generation 32TRX mMIMO variant along with a high-power 32TRX AAU.









These next-generation mMIMO 32TRX Active Antenna Units (AAUs) introduce a new breed of open and interoperable radios that are green by design. OpenBeam™ mMIMO AAU delivers exceptional energy efficiency – resulting in one of the leanest mMIMO AAU footprints in the industry, offering substantial OpEx savings.

In addition to the current O-RAN 7.2b specification, the products are also engineered to support ULPI (Uplink Performance Improvement), allowing network operators to improve uplink performance of massive MIMO, minimize latency, and reduce fronthaul bandwidth, especially in urban settings where network capacity demand is high.

The portfolio consists of two discrete models that accelerate 5G mid-band rollouts:

32TRX AAU low power model : Offering one of the lowest footprints in the industry, the low power mMIMO AAU delivers 200W output power with 128 antenna elements at the lowest energy consumption. The solution is optimized for deployment in dense environments, driving faster installations and lower operational overheads.

: Offering one of the lowest footprints in the industry, the low power mMIMO AAU delivers 200W output power with 128 antenna elements at the lowest energy consumption. The solution is optimized for deployment in dense environments, driving faster installations and lower operational overheads. 32TRX AAU high power model: Mavenir’s high-performance mMIMO AAU capable of delivering 320W output power and offering 192 antenna elements. This platform supports larger instantaneous bandwidth, while the output power extends coverage, making it ideal for RAN sharing deployments.

The 32TRX AAU solutions deliver advanced energy-saving capabilities incorporating smart sleep-mode schemes that are activated during idle, low, and busy hour traffic. These automated capabilities can be further enhanced using AI/ML-based intelligence.

Paco Martin, Head of Open RAN at Vodafone Group: “We are pleased to see the broadening of Mavenir’s mMIMO portfolio with the addition of a low power, compact product fitting our single-operator and footprint-constrained sites, on top of the existing higher power leading solution. Further adoption of Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform keeps bringing high performance and power efficient Open RAN radios allowing us to deliver the best customer experience.”

BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and MDE from Mavenir said: “With this continuing evolution and enhancement of our OpenBeam™ massive MIMO radio solutions, Mavenir is once again setting new standards in the industry for energy efficiency, sustainability and performance.”

“We are very pleased with this extension to Mavenir’s portfolio of high performing and power efficient Massive MIMO Radios, powered by Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform,” said Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This is another great milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Mavenir, driving full-scale adoption of Open and Virtualized RAN.”

Mavenir's OpenBeam™ full radio portfolio will be displayed at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb 26-29, in Hall 2 Stand 2H60.

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers.

