Mavenir Successfully Demonstrates Narrowband IoT Non-Terrestrial Network Connectivity on Ligado SkyTerra Satellite Network

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, today announced the successful completion of a mobile data call in cooperation with Ligado Networks, a leading provider of Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) in North America. The connection consisted of a 3GPP Rel.17 Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) data connection deployed over the powerful Ligado SkyTerra satellite network.





Using a cloud-native NB-IoT Radio Access Network (RAN) solution, the Mavenir NTN service platform was integrated with the Ligado Ground-Based Beam Former (GBBF) over a digital interface, providing an adaptable, high-directivity connection to specific user equipment (UE) on the ground via the satellite link. The team successfully demonstrated a UE connected to the satellite beam on a narrow 200kHz carrier within 3GPP-standardized band n255, i.e., L-band spectrum already designated and fully licensed for MSS operations.

Adoption of 3GPP-compliant NTN technology enables satellite networks to support devices using mainstream, low-cost chipsets that can also operate on terrestrial IoT networks. This demonstration paves the way towards the delivery of seamless integration of satellite technology with the mobile networks of the future, extending coverage to remote regions and challenging geographies while supporting a variety of innovative IoT applications, including vehicle diagnostics, environmental monitoring, first responder connectivity, and smart metering.

Sachin Chhibber, Chief Technology Officer at Ligado Networks, said, “The Ligado satellite network leverages bent-pipe architecture, allowing for the rapid development and deployment of NTN services as they become available and for the continued evolution of our services alongside the standards. This milestone with Mavenir highlights our ability to adapt quickly to support NTN technologies that will bridge the gap between terrestrial and satellite communications.”

BG Kumar, President of Access Networks, Platforms and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, said, “This is a remarkable achievement for Mavenir in the NTN domain, thanks to our world-class engineering team. We are committed to providing the best solutions and support to help satellite operators realize their future-driven connectivity ambitions. Next-generation NTN networks will connect remote and rural areas with advanced communication services in ways that have not been possible before – boosting economic and social development and enabling new applications that will empower many industries to innovate and grow. We are proud to be playing a defining role in delivering that connected future.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

