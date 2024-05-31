Mavenir Shines in New Omdia RAN Vendors Report

Classified to lead in Partner Ecosystem category

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MajorChallenger–Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, has achieved top spot in the new Partner Ecosystem category in Omdia’s new Market Landscape: RAN Vendors 2024 report, emerging as a major challenger.





Omdia introduced the Partner Ecosystem category in 2024 to reflect the growing importance of RAN vendors building and fostering an ecosystem of technology partners. Mavenir did not participate in the 2023 market landscape report but, says Omdia, ‘has entered as a major challenger in 2024. Though smaller than many other vendors covered in this report, Mavenir has a competitive portfolio centered on O-RAN solutions and the richest partner ecosystem.’ Mavenir leads this category, ahead of Samsung, Fujitsu, Nokia and Ericsson.

As well as leading the Partner Ecosystem category, Mavenir is in the top three, along with Ericsson and Nokia in the logo metrics – this indicates whether a business has gained 5G business at the expense of a competitor or with a greenfield operator – with more than 20 new logos.

With the prevalence of NSA ‘Winning 5G contracts where a vendor did not already provide LTE is a strong endorsement of its solutions,’ reads the report. ‘This shows that an operator is willing to rips and replace an incumbent LTE vendor.’

Mavenir is also listed as having the widest portfolio of O-RAN compliant radios, together with Nokia, NEC and Samsung.

BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and MDE at Mavenir said: “To have this validation from an independent source is testament to the innovation, ingenuity, commitment, expertise and skill of the Mavenir team – and firmly underlines the critical importance of developing a strong and trusted ecosystem of expert partners – an unbeatable combination with which to support our increasing customer base.”

In preparing this report, Omdia evaluated the business performance and portfolios of 11 RAN vendors, grouping them into three categories: leaders, major challengers, and emerging vendors.

