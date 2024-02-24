Mavenir in Collaboration with Intel Delivers Optimised Performance and Power Efficiency for 4G and 5G Open vRAN Solution

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4G–Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, today announces availability of its cutting-edge Open vRAN solution powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost – delivering a cloud-native, high-performance and energy-efficient solution for latency-sensitive and compute-intensive mobile network applications. The move to Intel’s recent processors for vRAN marks the latest solution optimisation for Mavenir, which has driven Open RAN momentum through three generations of Intel Xeon Scalable processors.





Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution, powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, offers an exceptional suite of performance, functionality, and integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) application for the next generation 4G and 5G networks. Mavenir has built a close and long-standing technology collaboration with Intel, and the adoption of Intel’s processors enables the development of more efficient and cost-effective RANs. These optimisations are being achieved through the availability of more processing power with higher capacity, resulting in reduction of number of cores or servers needed per cell site.

Mavenir’s Open vRAN solution comprises the virtualised distributed Unit (vDU) and the centralised unit (vCU), supporting all mobile network generations (2G, 4G, 5G) and providing a complete baseband unit (BBU) functionality. The solution is cloud-native and easily deployable on Intel architecture-based private, hybrid, or public clouds. The Mavenir vDU incorporates Intel’s FlexRAN reference software, which utilises modular, virtualised control functions across well-defined interfaces that allow flexible and programmable control of the layer 1 wireless infrastructure.

The fully integrated vRAN acceleration feature of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost eliminates the need for an external acceleration card and delivers up to 2x capacity increase with an additional 20% power savings1 versus the previous generation processor for applications like massive MIMO (mMIMO). This fully integrated solution allows Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to deploy cloud-native, energy-efficient and AI-driven RAN solutions at a significantly lower cost.

Mavenir’s pioneering Open vRAN solution has driven significant industry progress for Open RAN technology, and made Open RAN a mainstream consideration for all operators expanding their 4G and 5G networks, whether building new networks from scratch or upgrading existing ones. The combination sets the stage for more significant advances in next-generation O-RANs including dramatic energy savings, RAN slice assurance, AI/ML-powered SLAs, expanded RAN capacity, and optimised functionality splits.

BG Kumar, President, Access Networks, Platforms and Digital Enablement for Mavenir commented: “Mavenir values our ongoing collaboration with Intel, which is leading the industry in driving forward high-performance and sustainable Open vRAN solutions for 4G and 5G networks. Mavenir’s integrated solution powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost optimises the Open vRAN solution offerings even further– giving CSPs worldwide the ability to deploy cloud-native, energy-efficient, and cost-effective AI/ML powered RAN infrastructure built on world-class technology.”

Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Access Networking Division at Intel said: “Operators’ journey to design and deploy new networks drives a key set of technology needs and challenges to be addressed. Mavenir’s solution leverages the best features of Intel’s 4th Gen Intel Xeon platform to provide operators a flexible solution with advanced functionalities to meet the diverse needs of both greenfield and brownfield operators.”

1 For workloads and configurations visit www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex. Results may vary.

