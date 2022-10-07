Mavenir Earns 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateSocialResponsibility–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has been recognized with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, one of the most trusted research and review platforms. This third-annual Tech Cares Award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

“We’re extremely proud of our pledge to Corporate, Environmental and Social Responsibility,” said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO at Mavenir. “Mavenir’s commitment to its employees, customers, and stakeholders has never been stronger. We are fully engaged to protect our diverse, growing, and hybrid global workforce and the world we live in. We believe this to be essential for the future of our communities, and the environments we do business across.”

Over the past year, Mavenir teams around the world have united for change through Mavenir’s MAVcares program, advocating for social issues, while furthering global giving initiatives through employee donations and volunteerism. In 2022, Mavenir has sponsored giving opportunities across 36 global sites, in support of 67 global NGOs and charities. Mavenir also subscribes to economic, environmental, and social principles, reporting into charters under the UN Global Compact, EcoVadis, CDP, Quest Sustainability, and the Global Reporting initiative.

“Mavenir has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “By pledging to match employee donations and volunteer time, Mavenir and its employees have donated over $50,000 to organizations like the Ukraine Red Cross Society, UNICEF, and Girls Who Code.”

Mavenir continues to make strides across Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), taking action to ensure a healthy and diverse workforce, and promoting inclusive and equitable community involvement. The company is advancing environmental performance through innovative and ongoing initiatives, including increasing the use of renewables in operations and lowering carbon intensity while investing in breakthrough technologies.

“We work tirelessly to foster a positive workplace culture that supports a diverse group of remote and in-office employees at TrustRadius. Tech leaders throughout the industry are embracing similar corporate social responsibility initiatives, and we’re excited to give them the recognition they deserve with a Tech Cares Award,” said TrustRadius Founder and CEO Vinay Bhagat. “We believe corporate social responsibility will continue to become more important each year for employees, customers, and stakeholders.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

