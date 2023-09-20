Mavenir achieves Platinum Open API Status with landmark 20 Open APIs certified by TM Forum

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BSS–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announces that it has achieved Platinum Level Open API conformance status with global industry alliance TM Forum for Mavenir’s Digital Enablement (MDE) – BSS Platform. The MDE product portfolio achieved conformance to a landmark 20 certified TM Forum defined Open APIs.





TM Forum created its Open API program to drive seamless connectivity, interoperability and portability across complex ecosystem services, ensuring that vendor products and services align with the industry’s best practices for digital transformation. Open API Conformance certification for suppliers verifies the successful implementation of Open APIs in commercial products with real-world deployments and is a recognized mark of quality and innovation.

TM Forum Open APIs have been widely adopted by the Telco industry’s IT practices as a standard interoperability method, with more than 640,000 downloads by 39,000 software developers from 2,500 organizations since launch. Mavenir was an early signatory of the Open API & Open Digital Architecture Manifesto, signaling its strong commitment to the design principles and essential standards required to enable a truly ‘plug and play’ set of technology capabilities, as outlined in TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture.

George Glass, CTO at TM Forum, said, “We wholeheartedly appreciate Mavenir’s unwavering commitment to both TM Forum and the Open API standards, which greatly benefit the entire enterprise IT ecosystem. We’re excited to see their continued contributions to our member community, bringing forth new ideas and innovations that elevate our industry.”

Commenting on the achievement, Mavenir’s Sandeep Singh – SVP, GM, Digital Business Enablement, said, “Mavenir’s award of Platinum Open API status by TM Forum is a testament to our vision and leadership in implementing open architecture for our BSS products. Our dedication to meeting the highest interoperability standards is foundational to our strategy, enabling us to stay at the absolute forefront of technology innovation.”

He added: “Mavenir’s Open API approach is accelerating digital transformation and the deployment of next-generation services by our CSP customers, enabling more efficient, agile, and cost-effective operations by reducing the need for custom integration solutions and promoting vendor independence. By synergizing connected ecosystems of suppliers and developers and acting as a powerful catalyst to innovation, Open APIs are easing and future-proofing the adoption of new technology and simplifying integration beyond the telecom domain – delivering true digital enablement.”

Mavenir will be discussing the value of Open APIs at TM Forum’s upcoming DTW Ignite 2023 conference in Copenhagen. Tarek El-Basyouny (Chief Architect, Strategic Accounts – Europe) will be taking part in an expert panel discussion that will explore implementing orchestration with Open APIs to deliver dynamic 5G slicing in a multivendor/multidomain ecosystem (Thursday, September 21st, 2023, 9:00 – 10:30am). For more information and to register, please visit: DTW23 – Ignite | 19-21 Sept. 2023 | Copenhagen – TM Forum Digital Transformation World

The full list of awarded Mavenir certifications is available at the TM Forum website: https://www.tmforum.org/certifications-awarded/.

