Matternet Partner UPS Flight Forward Receives FAA Authorization to Operate Matternet M2 Delivery Drones Beyond Visual Line of Sight

This Approval Allows UPSFF to Conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Delivery Operations Using the Matternet M2 Drone System

Paves the Way for Matternet to Increase Scale and Offer More Customers a Solution for Unmanned, On-Demand Delivery

Matternet, the developer of the world's leading urban drone delivery system, today announced that its partner, UPS Flight Forward (UPSFF), a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS (United Parcel Service), received approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate the Matternet M2 drone beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) for package delivery.









With this approval, UPSFF will now be able to fly the Matternet M2 drone without requiring expensive Visual Observers to monitor the airspace. UPSFF will be able to remove Visual Observers by installing a ground-based RADAR to scan the skies for potential air traffic conflicts and alert a remote pilot in command. Matternet sees ground-based RADARs as a scalable approach to true BVLOS operations when used to cover a wide area and with the cost of the infrastructure shared across multiple users.

“ We are thrilled by this approval from the FAA and know this will play a significant role in the scaling of drone delivery services throughout the United States,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, Founder and CEO of Matternet. “ We are excited to continue our partnership with UPSFF to grow our services and enable drone delivery at scale. This is another step in our journey to make drone delivery a common part of everyday life.”

This authorization is also notable because the exemption will serve as a template for future exemptions which permit ground-based sensors (whether RADAR, optical, or acoustic) to be used to manage air risk for true BVLOS operations. UPSFF will use the Matternet Mission Control software in their Remote Operations Center to control up to 3 aircraft per pilot, which will permit for a centralized control of multiple aircraft by one pilot, a key step in improving the economics of drone delivery and supporting the expansion.

With this development, companies are authorized to autonomously operate the flights of their drones, leading to an overall increase in operations utilizing FAA certified drones. This approval also highlights Matternet’s regulatory leadership as an advanced drone delivery company.

“ This is an important moment in our company’s history and will allow us to increase scale while continuing to change the way goods are transported and delivered,” said Jim O’Sullivan, Vice President of Regulatory Strategy and Special Projects at Matternet. “ We have always known drone delivery companies can solve numerous challenges. This approval will advance the regulatory framework in a way that encourages wider drone adoption throughout the world.”

The approval enables Matternet to scale its drone delivery services, expand into new markets and continue to revolutionize home delivery. Matternet first partnered with UPSFF in 2019 to deliver medical supplies in North Carolina and Florida before building on the partnership in 2021, when UPSFF utilized Matternet M2 drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center in North Carolina.

About Matternet

Matternet is the leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The company ships the Matternet M2 drone and Matternet Software Platform and operates its technology directly for customers or in partnership with logistics organizations, such as UPS. Matternet has achieved many industry firsts, including being the first company to be authorized for commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating operations in the U.S., and the first to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Matternet is partnered with UPS and Ameriflight, who have received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate the Matternet M2 under Part 135. To date, Matternet technology has enabled tens of thousands of commercial flights over dense urban and suburban environments in the U.S. and Europe.

For more information about Matternet, please visit: https://mttr.net.

