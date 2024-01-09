Matter Now, Inc. Enhances Carbon Credit Leadership with Acquisition of Cathbad House

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matter Now, Inc., a leader in the carbon credit marketplace, proudly announces the acquisition of Cathbad House, a company renowned for its carbon credit education and blockchain technology. This strategic move fortifies Matter Now, Inc.’s commitment to environmental sustainability and marks a significant expansion in the carbon credit industry.





Cathbad House offers training courses for farmers, foresters, and small and mid-size businesses to create carbon credits and thereby help offset climate change. With a focus on sustainability, compliance and innovation, Cathbad House leverages Web3 technologies to provide blockchain-stored certification. This approach not only simplifies the user experience but also aligns perfectly with Matter Now, Inc.’s vision of integrating advanced technology for environmental benefit.

Key Highlights:

Innovative Solutions: Leveraging Cathbad’s expertise in sustainable, blockchain-based carbon credit education. Strategic Alignment: Enhancing Matter Now, Inc.’s portfolio with Cathbad’s unique offerings and commitment to sustainability. Educational Focus: Matter reaffirms its commitment to Cathbad Trading’s educational initiatives, aiming to broaden knowledge and participation in the carbon credit market.

Leadership Insight:

“With the acquisition of Cathbad House, Matter Now, Inc. is poised to redefine the carbon credit landscape. This move isn’t just a business expansion; it’s a step toward our vision of a greener future. By combining Cathbad’s innovative educational approaches and blockchain technology with Matter’s existing infrastructure, we’re setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the carbon credit market. This acquisition enables us to empower a wider audience with the knowledge and tools needed to make a tangible impact in the fight against climate change,” stated JP Palacio, CEO of Matter Now, Inc. “We will be very active in growing Matter through additional acquisitions.”

About Matter Now, Inc.:

Matter Now, Inc. is a key player in the carbon credit market, utilizing blockchain technology for secure, transparent trading. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.org/

About Cathbad House:

Cathbad Trading specializes in carbon credit education and blockchain technology, focusing on sustainability and compliance. https://cathbadtrading.com/

