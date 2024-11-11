Matter and USP Collaboration Promises to Simplify and Unify the Smart Home

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The combination of two smart home connectivity standards promises to unlock value-added services for network operators and broadband service providers (BSPs) and deliver on the potential of the smart home, Broadband Forum has announced today.





When integrated with the Broadband Forum’s flagship User Services Platform (USP), the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)’s Matter protocol will enable BSPs to deploy compatible devices in the smart home faster and to manage them more easily. Today Matter networks and devices, such as a TV or speaker, are managed, monitored, and controlled via a smartphone, hub, or smart display application. USP will allow all supported devices to be controlled by a standards-driven cloud-based controller regardless of the brand in use.

“As the application space is currently fragmented by the big smart home players, this project will level the playing field,” said Broadband Forum’s Broadband User Services (BUS) Work Area Co-Director and QA Cafe Director of Technical Marketing Jason Walls. “BSPs will be able to simplify and unify the end-user experience in the smart home using a single managed Matter-enabled gateway in the home. Industry-wide collaboration across the smart home is paramount in unleashing the full potential of Matter and we look forward to driving this project forward in the months ahead.”

The specification ‘MatterService Data Model for USP-enabled Devices (WT-517)’ from Broadband Forum is set to be completed by Summer 2025.

“As the owners of home connectivity, network operators play a crucial role in the end-user experience in the smart home,” said Orange Senior VP Home Services Innovation Chem Assayag. “Orange is a member of both CSA and Broadband Forum and we recognize that embracing standardized protocols is essential in establishing a holistic understanding of the entire home network. By incorporating Matter into the USP data model and exposing Matter device capabilities, network operators and BSPs can streamline the deployment and monitoring of new services, making it easier than ever to enhance user experiences.”

“This is not just a technical upgrade; it is a strategic opportunity to drive widespread adoption of the Matter standard, preparing the entire home ecosystem for the smart home revolution,” Assayag continued.

Not only does the USP present network operators with greater connected device management in the smart home, but it is also a suitable platform for enabling communications between the application layer and control layer, with the latter orchestrating how resources are allocated to applications.

With USP, the broadband network is made up of USP Agents (which expose the data) and USP Controllers (which retrieve and consume the data). The project defines how the MatterService data model can be incorporated into USP Agents, which typically reside in CPE (like routers and gateways) and provide services, such as a firewall or speed test, and are manipulated by the USP Controller.

The MatterService data model will work within the Broadband Forum’s TR-181 specification and Device:2 data model for USP Agents framework. To get involved in the project, email: info@broadband-forum.org.

