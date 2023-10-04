Home Business Wire Mattel Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Date
Business Wire

Mattel Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Date

di Business Wire

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a webcast conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the Events and Presentations section of Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the webcast, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on the “Investors” section of Mattel’s corporate website, https://investors.mattel.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MAT-FIN MAT-CORP

Contacts

News Media
Catherine Frymark

catherine.frymark@mattel.com

Securities Analysts
David Zbojniewicz

david.zbojniewicz@mattel.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice Wins 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award with New Lattice Drive Solution Stack

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #ADAS--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Drive™ solution...
Continua a leggere

New Vaunt Mobile App Launches and Expands Access to Private Jet Flights

Business Wire Business Wire -
Vaunt App Members Get Access to Private Jet Flights for Less than $1,000 subscription per Year, No Additional Cost...
Continua a leggere

TechTarget to Announce 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET  NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php