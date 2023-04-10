Matt Olson Rejoins Compucom as Chief Operations Officer

Former Compucom VP returns to where he launched IT career

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compucom, a leading managed IT services provider, announced Matt Olson will rejoin the company where he started his IT career as its Chief Operations Officer. Olson spent more than two decades at Compucom, leading service sales and operations during its historically best years.

Olson previously served as senior vice president of North American Service Operations at Computacenter where he was responsible for a number of functions and his teams were accountable for delivering services and solutions for U.S., Canadian and European led customers supporting go-to-market offerings across the workplace, networking and cloud/data center technology stacks.

“Matt has been part of and responsible for tremendous growth at different organizations in a variety of roles,” said Compucom CEO Kevin Shank. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with him for many years. I’m very confident in his ability to help Compucom become more efficient and effective in its operations and spur growth by putting the customer at the center of everything we do.”

Since starting his technology career at Compucom in 1995, Olson worked his way into management, strategy and leadership roles quickly. After leaving Compucom, Olson was the Chief Operating Officer for Pivot Technology Solutions after serving as Pivot’s Chief Strategy Officer. He then joined Computacenter to lead North American service operations.

“I take great pride in leading, developing and mentoring teams with a strong focus on being collaborative, accountable, inclusive and transparent,” Olson said. “It’s thrilling to be back at Compucom and I look forward to working with our associates across the business and supporting the strategy and transformation plans for the business.”

