Matt Courchesne of Cyware Honored as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN–Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Matt Courchesne, Head of Channel–North America, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.





Courchesne joined Cyware in 2022, overseeing the cyber fusion provider’s global strategic alliances and partnership initiatives. Courchesne leverages his extensive background in cybersecurity solutions, bringing 15+ years of experience building dynamic teams aimed at forging strong, mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Cyware is building a best-in-class partner ecosystem, and I’m honored to work with our partners to ensure our clients are equipped to solve complex and evolving security challenges,” Courchesne said. “Through our network, we are dedicated to introducing innovative security solutions that provide our customers with unmatched versatility and control over their cybersecurity posture, complemented by the agility, scalability, and resilience that defines Cyware.”

“Matt Courchesne is invaluable to the Cyware team, and the honor of being named as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief only reinforces the commitment he shows to our partners and customers every day,” said Cyware co-founder and CEO Anuj Goel. “The intersection of cybersecurity and digital innovation is ripe with opportunities. Our modular platform is the cornerstone that our channel partners can leverage to transform their security operations into modernized cyber fusion centers.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

