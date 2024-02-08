MatSing Lens Antennas Deployed to Deliver Enhanced Network Capacity at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

60 Lens Multibeam Antennas in place to cover the Field, Stands and Parking Lots for all Big 3 Carriers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced increased coverage and capacity at the Allegiant Stadium with the deployment of 30 multibeam lens antennas to add to the 30 lens antennas already deployed at the venue. The newly expanded network of lens antennas has been deployed and integrated into the high performance network at the venue by DAS Group Professionals (DGP) to support the influx of fans for large scale games, events, and festivities.









“MatSing lens antennas ideally serve our needs for a multi-carrier neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS) network at Allegiant Stadium,” Steve Dutto, DGP President, added. “To add to the existing network, a leading carrier required C-Band overlay in the venue and with just 16 MatSing’s multibeam lens antennas we were able to cover the field and stands for C-Band for the carrier. Additionally, we deployed 14 MatSing lens antennas to cover several parking lots for all carriers. These antennas are concealed and in place to enhance the tailgating experience, which was important for the venue and carriers.”

“We’re thrilled to continue serving the Allegiant Stadium technology team and DGP by enhancing connectivity and appropriately scaling the capacity required for games and events throughout the year,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “Working with DGP, we had a highly successful initial deployment at the venue, and now with this additional deployment we are pleased to provide a multi-band, including C-Band, and multi-carrier connectivity for the fans and patrons both inside and outside the venue.”

As over 65,000 people attend games and events at Allegiant Stadium, they will now experience unparalleled mobile connectivity and be able to stream special moments and performances to social media channels. As MatSing continues to support Allegiant Stadium and DGP, fans and patrons are sure to experience game days and events like never before.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing – RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.

