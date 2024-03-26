MatSing Lens Antennas Delivering High Capacity Mobile Connectivity at All Sweet Sixteen and Final Four Venues for March Madness 2024

Deployments at American Airlines Center, Crypto.com Arena, Little Caesars Arena, State Farm Stadium, and TD Garden Boost Mobile Network Performance

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced that all five venues in the final stages of the ongoing March Madness 2024 NCAA men’s basketball games leverage its multibeam lens antenna solutions for 4G LTE and advanced 5G mobile connectivity. American Airlines Center, Crypto.com Arena, Little Caesars Arena, State Farm Stadium, and TD Garden together are hosting all the Sweet Sixteen, Final Eight, Final Four, and National Championship games.





As technology continues to play an essential part in the game-day experience, fans at these venues will experience high-capacity connectivity for multiple carriers to share their experiences, stream content to their social media channels, check March Madness brackets, and place orders for food and beverage within the venues. Additionally, venues today need ubiquitous connectivity to access first responders, when needed, and having a reliable mobile infrastructure in place is imperative for public safety.

“The evolving technology needs of fans place hefty pressure on the venues to provide the ultimate game-day experience,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “Our goal is to aid carriers and venues globally to provide this experience, and we’re thrilled to support large events like March Madness. Our lens antennas are proven to provide performance enhancements over other antenna technologies, and our customers including carriers, venues, and neutral-host operators are increasingly opting for our innovative technology. As connectivity needs during mega events grow exponentially, we are pleased to offer our future-proof multibeam lens antenna solutions that can scale for growing capacity needs at these venues in the most efficient manner.”

MatSing’s lens antennas utilize patented lightweight meta-materials and a unique design to deliver high-sectorization, increased spectrum utilization, and superior network performance via a limited number of antenna locations. As fans support their favorite NCAA teams in the final stages of March Madness, they can look forward to enjoying a fully connected venue experience.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums, and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing – RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.

