MatSing Introduces Innovative MBC Cylindrical Lens Antennas for Macros for Superior Network Performance and Increased Spectral Efficiency

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today introduced its innovative MBC cylindrical lens antennas, designed for mobile network operators (MNOs) and carriers seeking cost-effective capacity relief in macro deployments. The new MBC cylindrical portfolio enhances network performance, scale, capacity, and spectral efficiency while offering higher gain and narrow vertical beamwidth, making it the optimal solution for dense urban, suburban, and rural connectivity worldwide.

“Over our 19 years of advancing lens antenna technology, we have established ourselves as the industry leading antenna provider solving for network capacity in macros, venues, and events,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “The MBC cylindrical lens product family is a significant enhancement as a coverage and capacity solution delivering superior network performance in a cost-effective manner. To address the global demand for network capacity relief, the MBC portfolio will immediately boost carriers’ capacity while reducing infrastructure needs on macro towers and rooftops. Each cylindrical lens antenna delivers 120-degree coverage with high gain, narrow vertical beamwidth and electrical beam tilt, ensuring maximum capacity and flexibility while maintaining high signal quality and minimal interference — even in the most challenging rural and urban deployment scenarios. We are excited to work with our carrier customers and showcase this new cylindrical lens portfolio in their networks.”

Key Benefits for MNOs and Carriers:

High gain & narrow vertical beamwidth for stronger signals over longer distances, and optimizing coverage and capacity, especially at cell edges.

Spectrum multiplier with 2+ radios per sector delivering up to 4x capacity with support for 4x4 MIMO.

Cleaner RF & reduced interference delivered via minimized cross-sector signal disruption for better network performance and seamless connectivity.

Enhanced end-user experience with higher throughput speeds, lower latency, and increased data usage.

Fewer sites and lower costs given the need for fewer antenna locations with immediate CapEx and OpEx savings and individual beam tilt for a highly flexible architecture.

MBC Cylindrical Lens Antenna Portfolio:

MatSing’s new cylindrical lens antennas offer single and dual band options covering low and mid frequency bands with 3 to 4 beams per antenna with independent electrical beam tilt. Select models designed for global markets include:

MS-MBC-4.2-H4-8-L4-16 , multi-beam dual band cylindrical lens antenna with 4 independent mid-band (1695-2690 MHz) dual-polarized beams and 2 independent low-band (698 -960 MHz) dual-polarized beams with 4×4 MIMO support

multi-beam dual band cylindrical lens antenna with 4 independent mid-band (1695-2690 MHz) dual-polarized beams and 2 independent low-band (698 -960 MHz) dual-polarized beams with 4×4 MIMO support MS-MBC-4.2-H4-12-L4-20 , multi-beam dual band cylindrical lens antenna with 4 independent mid-band (1695 -2690 MHz ) dual-polarized beams and 2 independent low-band (698-960 MHz) dual-polarized beams with 4X4 MIMO support

multi-beam dual band cylindrical lens antenna with 4 independent mid-band (1695 -2690 MHz ) dual-polarized beams and 2 independent low-band (698-960 MHz) dual-polarized beams with 4X4 MIMO support MS-MBC-2-L4-15, multi-beam cylindrical base-station lens antenna with 2 isolated low band (698-960 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports to support 4×4 MIMO

multi-beam cylindrical base-station lens antenna with 2 isolated low band (698-960 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports to support 4×4 MIMO MS-MBC-3-L4-16 , multi-beam cylindrical base-station lens antenna with 3 isolated low band (698 – 960 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports to support 4×4 MIMO

multi-beam cylindrical base-station lens antenna with 3 isolated low band (698 – 960 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports to support 4×4 MIMO MS-MBC-4-H4-12, multi-beam cylindrical base-station lens antenna with 4 isolated high band (1695-2690 MHz) cross-polarized beams with each beam having 4 ports to support 4×4 MIMO

MatSing’s MBC Lens Antenna portfolio is poised to change how connectivity is delivered by providing MNOs and carriers with a lower-cost, higher-performance antenna for rapid capacity relief in congested markets and underserved areas. As 5G adoption accelerates, these antennas will scale effectively, increase efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for the network owners and operators.

Meet MatSing at MWC Barcelona

The MatSing team will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from March 3-6, 2025, at Booth 2B60 in Hall 2. Our team will be available to discuss our MBC cylindrical lens antennas and their applicability across different deployment scenarios.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam lens antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.

