MATRIXX Software VP Sales Tom Fisher to Speak at FutureNet Asia 2024

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, today announced that their Vice President Sales–APAC Tom Fisher, will participate in a panel discussion at FutureNet Asia. The session, titled Network as a Service (NaaS) and Accelerating the Path to Commercialization, will discuss how telecommunications business owners must keep pace with the advances on the network side to innovate and commercialize advanced capabilities. Fisher will be joined by Manoj Prasanna Kumar, vice president and chief technology officer of Singtel Digital InfraCo, Rodney Kinchington, managing director of BT Business, Danny Han Seng Foong, vice president and head of Asia strategy, Telenor Group, and Jay Lee, principal of Analysys Mason. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17 at 2:50 p.m. Singapore Standard Time.

“While our customers’ network and IT teams have advanced significantly in their deployments of 5G standalone network functions, standard APIs and API platforms, their business stakeholders lag in their vision of how to commercialize these capabilities,” said Fisher. “I’m looking forward to a vibrant discussion with this group of industry thought leaders.”

FutureNet Asia, the leading APAC event focused on telecoms network automation and AI, brings together over 400 attendees and the region’s leading telco execs to discuss strategic and commercial priorities in today’s digital world and the consideration for the future of the network. Register for FutureNet Asia here.

