MATRIXX Software, Celfocus and Qeema to Demonstrate How AI Accelerates Digital Revenue Streams During DTW2024

Catalyst project, championed by Bell Canada, stc Group and Vodafone, showcases how AI and automation, coupled with telco data, can drive rapid business growth





COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, Celfocus, a leading European system integrator and Qeema, a leading ICT solutions provider and system integrator, today announced a collaboration on a TM Forum Open Innovation Catalyst project, to be presented at DTW24 Ignite June 18-20. Together, the companies designed an ecosystem to showcase innovation that can drive impactful business outcomes. Guided by project champions Bell Canada, the country’s largest telco; stc Group, a leading telecommunications and technology provider in the Middle East and North Africa; and Vodafone, a global communications service provider, the Catalyst project bridges telco data with cognitive and digital capabilities to illustrate how growth can be achieved through customer engagement, commercial innovation and operational efficiencies.

“Artificial Intelligence is increasingly a valuable tool to help Telcos achieve their goals. To date, however, these gains are somewhat modest. AI has the power to enable transformational business impacts for years to come,” said Marc Price, CTO at MATRIXX Software. “Together with our vendor partners and telco champions, we’re harnessing AI to unlock insights that are reshaping go-to-market functions. This Catalyst shows that AI has a powerful role in improving customer experiences and accelerating digital revenue.”

The project, entitled Real-Time Intelligent Customer Experiences, leverages TM Forum’s open APIs and Open Digital Architecture (ODA) principles to explore AI-driven use cases for personalized bill forecasting, competitive analysis, offer upgrade recommendations and order anomaly detection with self-healing and proactive customer care.

“Harnessing the value of telco data has always been about scale,” said Luis Coelho, Head of Hyper-Personalisation Offer at Celfocus. “The advancement of AI and GenAI applied to telco operations will substantially uplift the value of that data, and projects like this Catalyst create the foundation for adopting both technology and governance at scale.”

As competition continues to intensify and customers are increasingly demanding personalized experiences, CSPs will benefit from a step-change in their transformation that combines the latest in cognitive and digital capabilities with their most valuable resource: customer and operational data.

The Catalyst’s combination of automation, AI and a platform of rich telco data underpins telco processes that will generate positive business outcomes, including the following:

Improve customer satisfaction scores by up to 10%

Accelerate revenue growth and grow revenue by up to 15%

Increase market share by accelerating innovation by 90%

Reduce operational costs related to call center operations by improving call deflection by up to 50% and reducing call handling times by up to 40%

The project’s ecosystem incorporates solutions from MATRIXX (real-time digital monetization data and technical pricing catalog), Celfocus (customer engagement layer and digital billing hub) and Qeema (order management and proactive detection engine) and the rich set of customer and operational data they process. The resulting solution enables truly hyper-personalized customer experiences powered by a CSP-specific large language model (LLM).

“The future of telco order management is intelligent, and it’s here now,” said Ahmed Soliman, CCO at Qeema. “Our successful collaboration with industry-leading partners in our Catalyst project demonstrates that AI-powered solutions can transform a once frustrating experience into a seamless customer journey. Our findings are clear: telcos already possess the tools to unlock the transformative potential of AI and gain a competitive advantage today. There’s no need to wait.”

The Real-Time Intelligent Customer Experiences Catalyst project will be on display in the DTW Ignite Quad at kiosk C21. Learn more at our project’s website here.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and digital monetization solution proven at scale. Global operators like Telefónica and Telstra, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service (NaaS) providers like DISH rely on the platform to overcome the limitations of traditional Business Support Systems (BSS). With MATRIXX, service providers can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized, innovative offerings. Its cloud native platform delivers accurate, real-time information that improves customer engagement. MATRIXX enables commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth opportunities across multiple markets.

For more information, please visit www.matrixx.com

About Celfocus

Celfocus is a European high-tech system integrator providing professional services focused on the analytics & cognitive domains. The company helps clients undergo their business evolution, providing technological solutions to extract value from data through digital transformation. Services include Automation and Intelligent Assurance in Autonomous Networks, B2B2X Business Services, Data Monetisation, and Hyper-Personalisation customer experiences.

For more information, please visit www.celfocus.com

About Qeema

Qeema Consultancy and Technology Services, a leading IT and Telecom Solutions provider, excels in transformative expertise for diverse industries. Navigating partners from Conceptual Planning to Final Delivery, Qeema ensures excellence within set time frames and budgets. With a strategic focus on Digital Transformation, Telecom BSS/OSS, Big Data and Data Management, IoT, and more, Qeema seamlessly supports clients, delivering tailored solutions to meet their unique needs and challenges.

For more information, please visit www.qeema.net

Contacts

Songue PR for MATRIXX Software

Natalee Gibson



mediainquiry@matrixx.com