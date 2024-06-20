MATRIXX Software Achieves Ready for ODA Status with TM Forum

At the forefront of the digital business architecture evolution, MATRIXX helps operators retire legacy billing systems and unify critical monetization features





FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, today announced the MATRIXX digital monetization solution has received Ready for ODA (RfODA) status from TM Forum. Leveraging TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, MATRIXX transforms traditional Business Support Systems (BSS) architecture, making it easy for communication service providers (CSPs) to retire legacy billing systems and processes and achieve greater agility and efficiency. Purpose-built to operate in a multi-vendor landscape, MATRIXX’s digital monetization platform solves the challenges of inflexible, costly, siloed billing platforms and processes. As part of achieving RfODA, MATRIXX was recognized with TM Forum’s Golden Odie during Digital Transformation World (DTW) in Copenhagen, June 18-20, 2024.

Ready for ODA status indicates a vendor’s commitment to an architecture blueprint that helps CSPs transform into agile digital organizations capable of rapidly bringing new products and services to market and improving customer experience. To qualify, a company’s product team must show extensive ODA competence and the solution’s Open APIs must be certified, deployed and in operational use.

“Traditional telco billing models are not well suited for today’s rapid innovation requirements. Our digital business architecture, by contrast, simplifies and streamlines billing and charging activity, allowing telcos to better engage customers and more quickly deploy new services,” said Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. “We are excited to achieve RfODA status as it highlights our ongoing commitment to help CSPs deliver new revenue streams and create an agile, growth-centric business.”

MATRIXX achieved RfODA status by demonstrating a foundation in ODA’s key principles and an ongoing commitment to supporting ODA’s evolving standards. Using the ODA Success Framework, MATRIXX and TM Forum jointly evaluated the solution across six key dimensions, including principles and rules, skills, open APIs, components, contributions to ODA and implementation.

Elisabeth Andersson, a director in the Office of the CTO at MATRIXX, represented MATRIXX on stage during the ODA Growth session at DTW 2024. To learn more about MATRIXX Software’s RfODA status, visit www.matrixx.com/ready-for-oda/.

