Matrix Design Group, LLC Names Keith Hainer as President

NEWBURGH, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DesigningSafety--Matrix Design Group, LLC (Matrix), a global leader in safety and productivity technologies for industrial and mining segments, has named Keith Hainer as its new President. Mark Watson, who formerly served as both President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will transition the President’s role to Hainer while continuing to serve as CEO, further strengthening the company’s leadership team.

“Keith brings more than 36 years of experience in mining, with a proven track record of leadership and strategic decision-making,” said Watson. “His dedication to innovation, continuous improvement, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission. Keith’s appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Matrix.”

Prior to his current role at Matrix, Hainer previously led the engineering, design, and construction of a state-of-the-art coal mining complex in West Virginia, serving as President & CEO of Allegheny Metallurgical. Before that, Hainer held a key role as EVP & COO of Contura Energy, overseeing annual production of approximately 45 million tons of coal across multiple sites in four states. His leadership at Alpha Natural Resources further demonstrated his expertise in engineering, asset management, and operations.

Hainer began his career in engineering and maintenance, equipping him with strong operational experience, familiarity with and understanding of Matrix product lines, and an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and efficiency. He holds a BS in Physics, a BS in Electrical Engineering, an MS in Engineering Management, and an MBA, equipping him with both technical and business expertise that will be invaluable in leading Matrix into the future.

"Since 2006, Matrix has distinguished itself as a leading innovator of safety and productivity technologies,” said Watson. “We are thrilled to welcome a mentor and leader who is committed to fostering a collaborative, forward-thinking culture that drives efficiency and sustainable growth.”

About Matrix Design Group, LLC

A leading technology provider in the mining and industrial sectors, Matrix is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Since 2006, its core business has been mining safety and providing operations-friendly applications that meet evolving industry needs. Today, Matrix is focused on creating customer-driven solutions for innovative, leading-edge products that balance product advancements in existing markets with expansion into new, sustainable growth markets. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, the Matrix Team embraces the concept of hard work, working smart and collaborating on product development with its customers and strategic partners. As technology evolves, Matrix incorporates the latest innovations, such as artificial intelligence, cloud management and real-world analytics, into its next-generation products. The Matrix Quality Management System (QMS) is certified as being in conformity with ISO 9001:2015 by Intertek. For more information, please visit MatrixTeam.com.

Brian Jones

Matrix Design Group, LLC

Brian.Jones@MatrixTeam.com

(859) 967-1711