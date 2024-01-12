Matias Brings Sculpted Relief to Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard Fans

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–Fans of Microsoft’s long and storied history of great ergonomic keyboards got some welcome news at CES this week.









There was shock and distress when Microsoft announced, back in April of 2023, that they were getting out of the keyboard business. This left their entire line of popular ergonomic keyboards lost to history — along with its customers.

https://youtu.be/NAEUsomTadA

Today, Matias announced that it’s working on a successor to the popular Microsoft Sculpt keyboard, releasing rendered images of the new keyboard, and detailing improvements it’s made over the original.

“Our Matias Sculpted Keyboard stays true to the spirit of the Microsoft original, but we’ve upgraded quite a number of things… it’s now rechargeable, with an incredible 3-year battery life. It’s also the first ergonomic keyboard to use our new USB-C nano receiver — the world’s smallest wireless receiver for USB-C. You can see the complete list of improvements at matias.ca/sculpted,” said Edgar Matias, CEO of Matias.

“For attendees of CES, we’ll have a 3D print of the new keyboard, alongside the Microsoft original. You can drop by our booth, lay your hands on both, and compare,” added Matias.

The company expects the new keyboard to be available in Summer of 2024, and will retail for $119 USD. It’s pre-order discounted now to $99 (including free shipping).

A mockup of the new keyboard will be on display at CES this week, in LVCC Central Hall, Booth #22743.

Price & Availability

www.matias.ca/sculpted

About Matias

Co-founded by an inventor and an accountant, Matias led the way in re-establishing the mechanical keyboard market, starting in 2003 with the release of it’s award winning Tactile Pro Keyboard, and more recently with the development of its own ALPS-inspired Matias Mechanical Keyswitches.

