Materion to Participate in Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Conference

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Conference on August 23, 2023. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a virtual fireside chat at 9:30AM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

