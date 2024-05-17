Home Business Wire Materion to Participate in KeyBanc’s Industrials and Basic Materials Conference
Business Wire

Materion to Participate in KeyBanc’s Industrials and Basic Materials Conference

di Business Wire

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 30, 2024. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.


About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,500 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Articoli correlati

Despegar.com Announces 1Q24 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Profitable Growth Continues with 1Q24 Adjusted EBITDA up 126% YoY and Revenues Increasing 9% YoYBRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despegar.com, Corp....
Continua a leggere

DXC Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenues of $3.39 billion for Q4 FY24, down 5.7% as compared to prior year, and down 4.9% on an...
Continua a leggere

Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 30, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the Search AI Company, announced that it will release its financial results for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php