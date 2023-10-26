Home Business Wire Materion to Participate in Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference
Business Wire

Materion to Participate in Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference

di Business Wire

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will participate in Baird’s 2023 Global Industrial Conference on November 8, 2023. Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kyle Kelleher, Manager, Investor Relations will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Articoli correlati

HVPD Announces Rebranding to Monitra

Business Wire Business Wire -
MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVPD, developer of championed cutting-edge products for asset condition monitoring such as patented remote monitoring technology, would...
Continua a leggere

World’s Leading Defense and Aerospace Companies Choose FiscalNote for Global Policy Monitoring, Tracking, News, and Expert Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sector Faces Challenges of Complex Federal Appropriations Processes, Emerging Global Sanctions, Increasing Need for Risk Mitigation, and Ongoing Geopolitical...
Continua a leggere

Props Labs Announces Launch of Props Drops II; Reveals Curator Board of Renowned Web3 Creators

Business Wire Business Wire -
Props Drops II Features Artist Lineup of Established & Emerging Creators, Headlined By Glowa As Inaugural ArtistCINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Props Labs,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php