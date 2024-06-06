Materion Listed Among USA TODAY America’s Climate Leaders 2024

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is on USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2024. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on usatoday.com.





“Being named one of America’s Climate Leaders is a testament to Materion’s dedication to sustainability and our proactive approach to environmental responsibility,” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and CEO of Materion. “We are committed to continuing our efforts in reducing emissions, conserving energy, and promoting sustainable practices across our operations.”

Materion was one of only 49 companies recognized in the Materials & Chemicals category, a testament to its leadership in sustainability within the industry. It is also one of 25 companies, across all categories, based in Ohio. Materion has implemented several initiatives, including energy efficiency projects, waste reduction programs, and investments in renewable energy, to name a few. These efforts not only contribute to addressing climate change but also align with Materion’s long-term business strategy of fostering sustainable growth.

The America’s Climate Leaders of 2024 award is based on a two-step process. First is the application and research phase. Companies that meet the criteria* could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available. The second step is the data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Materion Corporation

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,500 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

*Award criteria:

Headquartered in the USA. Revenue of at least $50 million in 2022. Independent emission reporting with data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 for the years 2020 and 2022. In case a CDP rating is available, the score had to be at least C. Broader environmental record (e.g. no oil exploration, non-GHG pollution, or deforestation).

