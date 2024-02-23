Home Business Wire Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder’s Meeting May 9
Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder’s Meeting May 9

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting (the Annual Meeting) at the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island on May 9, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,500 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media:
Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

jason.saragian@materion.com

