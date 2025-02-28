Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder’s Meeting May 7

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting (the Annual Meeting) on May 7, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway, 2020 Convention Center Concourse, Atlanta, Georgia.

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

