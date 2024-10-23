Home Business Wire Materion Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30
Business Wire

Materion Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30

di Business Wire

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is scheduled to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 30, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call with investors at 10:00 AM ET that morning.


Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will represent Materion Corporation on the call.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

  • To participate, please dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international participants and enter participant passcode 445452. Please be sure to dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
  • A live webcast will be available on the company’s website (www.materion.com). To access the webcast, click on Events & Presentations under the Investor Relations page.

A recorded playback of the call will be available until November 13, 2024, at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international calls; replay ID number is 49167. An archive of the call will also be available on the company’s website.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,500 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:

Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media:

Jason Saragian

(216) 816-6296

jason.saragian@materion.com

Articoli correlati

Simulations Plus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fiscal 2024 revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $70 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 Provides fiscal 2025...
Continua a leggere

Pearson and ServiceNow Collaborate to Supercharge Workforce Development and Employee Experiences in the Age of AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global, multi-year deal to accelerate the identification, development, and validation of skills to help employees and organizations prepare for...
Continua a leggere

ServiceNow Partners With NVIDIA to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Companies to co-develop native AI Agents using NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints within the ServiceNow platform Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA power...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php