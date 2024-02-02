Home Business Wire Materion Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results...
Business Wire

Materion Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 15

di Business Wire

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on February 15, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 AM ET that morning.

Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will represent Materion Corporation on the call.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

  • To participate, please dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international participants and enter participant passcode 570395. Please be sure to dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
  • A live webcast will be available on the company’s website (www.materion.com). To access the webcast, click on Events & Presentations under the Investor Relations page.

A recorded playback of the call will be available until February 29, 2024, at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international calls; replay ID number is 49161. An archive of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media:
Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

jason.saragian@materion.com

Articoli correlati

Inseego Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Feburary 21, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INSG #earnings--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today announced that the company...
Continua a leggere

The 100 Fundadores Invest in Space Perspective, The World’s First Accessible Luxury Spaceflight Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
On the Heels of Axiom Space’s All-European Ax-3 Launch, Which Included Decorated Spanish Astronaut Michael López-Alegría, Miami’s 100 Fundadores...
Continua a leggere

Klaviyo to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 on February 27, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, plans to announce its financial results for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php