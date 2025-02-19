Materion Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Outlook and Establishes New Mid-Term Profitability Target

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, provided 2025 earnings guidance and announced a new mid-term profitability target.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

  • Net sales were $436.9 million; value-added sales1 were $296.1 million
  • Net loss of $48.8 million, or $2.33 loss per share, diluted, versus net income of $19.5 million, or $0.93 per share, in the prior year quarter; record quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share versus $1.41 in the prior year quarter
  • Operating loss of $38.3 million versus operating profit of $27.6 million in the prior year quarter; record quarterly adjusted EBITDA2 of $61.5 million versus $53.3 million in the prior year quarter

Full-Year 2024 Highlights

  • Net sales were $1.68 billion; value-added sales were $1.10 billion
  • Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.28 per share, diluted, versus $95.7 million, or $4.58 per share, in the prior year period; adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share versus $5.64 in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $221.2 million, versus $217.7 million in the prior year
  • Achieved mid-term target of 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the year, first time in company history
  • Established new mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 23% based on the Company’s prospects and performance expectations
  • Secured several significant new business wins and customer partnerships further strengthening the organic pipeline
  • Precision Optics transformation underway with appointment of new business president
  • Completed sale of non-core large area targets business in Albuquerque, New Mexico

"The fourth-quarter and full-year results showcase the significant impact of our initiatives to enhance operational performance, streamline our cost structure, and optimize the Company’s footprint. I am extremely proud of our global team for their relentless efforts to serve our customers and drive improvements across Materion, even in the face of ongoing challenging market conditions," said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President & CEO of Materion.

“2024 was a landmark year for Materion, as we achieved our mid-term target of 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the first time in the Company's history. Achieving this level of performance in soft market conditions gives us confidence to look ahead to what’s next, as our end markets strengthen, and we deliver on our organic initiatives while executing further operational improvements. With this in mind, we have established a new mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 23%, delivering an additional 300 basis points of improvement over the next several years. We expect to deliver another year of strong performance in 2025, as a result of our improved operational performance, and strengthening market conditions as we move through the year.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net sales for the quarter were $436.9 million, compared to $421.0 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales were $296.1 million for the quarter, up 2% from the prior year period primarily driven by strength in space & defense and improvement in semiconductor. This increase was partially offset by continued headwinds across automotive, industrial and energy.

Operating loss for the quarter was $38.3 million and net loss was $48.8 million, or $2.33 loss per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $27.6 million and net income of $19.5 million, or $0.93 per share, in the prior year period.

Excluding special items3 including a non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment in Precision Optics, adjusted EBITDA was a quarterly record $61.5 million, or 20.8% of value-added sales, compared to $53.3 million or 18.4% of value-added sales in the prior year period. This record adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher volume, favorable price/mix, strong cost management and operational performance.

Adjusted net income was $32.4 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $1.41 per share in the prior year period.

FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS

Net sales for the year were $1.68 billion, compared to $1.67 billion in the prior year. Value-added sales were $1.10 billion for the year, down 3% from the prior year due to weakness in several key end markets including industrial, energy and automotive. This decrease was partially offset by strength in space & defense and precision clad strip.

Operating profit for the year was $47.2 million and net income was $5.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $136.4 million and net income of $95.7 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Excluding special items, adjusted EBITDA for the year was $221.2 million, compared to $217.7 million in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by strong operational performance, cost management and improved mix driven by new business.

Adjusted net income was $111.8 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $5.34 per diluted share, compared to $5.64 per diluted share in the prior year.

OUTLOOK

After a challenged macroenvironment in 2024, we remain cautiously optimistic about the market dynamics entering 2025, and are expecting mid-single digit top-line growth from our businesses, excluding precision clad strip. The precision clad strip inventory correction is expected to continue through 2025, returning to growth in 2026. Despite this impact, we expect earnings growth in 2025 from market outperformance, continued operational excellence, cost management and portfolio optimization actions. With this, we are guiding to the range of $5.30 to $5.70 for full year 2025 adjusted earnings per share, an increase of 3% from prior year at the midpoint.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 through 8 to this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, February 19, 2025. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company’s website at www.materion.com. By phone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Calls outside the U.S. can dial (973) 528-0011; please reference participant access code of 357106. A replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2025 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 if international; please reference replay ID number 51061. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

FOOTNOTES
1 Value-added sales deducts the impact of pass-through metals from net sales
2 EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization
3 Details of the special items can be found in Attachments 4 through 8

ABOUT MATERION

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company employs more than 3,000 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the global economy, including inflationary pressures, potential future recessionary conditions and the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns or sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful start-up and completion of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal consignment fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions in operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including outbreaks from infectious diseases and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other hostilities; realization of expected financial benefits expected from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Attachment 1

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

(In thousands except per share amounts)

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Net sales

$

436,871

 

 

$

421,043

 

 

$

1,684,739

 

 

$

1,665,187

 

Cost of sales

 

343,895

 

 

 

341,328

 

 

 

1,358,754

 

 

 

1,316,145

 

Gross margin

 

92,976

 

 

 

79,715

 

 

 

325,985

 

 

 

349,042

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

 

41,134

 

 

 

39,858

 

 

 

145,588

 

 

 

157,911

 

Research and development expense

 

6,316

 

 

 

6,442

 

 

 

29,028

 

 

 

27,540

 

Goodwill impairment

 

56,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

56,067

 

 

 

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

17,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,134

 

 

 

 

Loss on asset disposal

 

6,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

 

Restructuring expense

 

687

 

 

 

630

 

 

 

6,848

 

 

 

3,824

 

Other — net

 

3,573

 

 

 

5,145

 

 

 

17,685

 

 

 

23,323

 

Operating profit (loss)

 

(38,347

)

 

 

27,640

 

 

 

47,223

 

 

 

136,444

 

Other non-operating (income) expense—net

 

(518

)

 

 

(569

)

 

 

(2,443

)

 

 

(2,710

)

Interest expense — net

 

8,844

 

 

 

8,503

 

 

 

34,764

 

 

 

31,323

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(46,673

)

 

 

19,706

 

 

 

14,902

 

 

 

107,831

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

2,177

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

9,014

 

 

 

12,129

 

Net income (loss)

$

(48,850

)

 

$

19,468

 

 

$

5,888

 

 

$

95,702

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share of common stock

$

(2.35

)

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

4.64

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share of common stock

$

(2.33

)

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

4.58

 

Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

20,758

 

 

 

20,644

 

 

 

20,732

 

 

 

20,619

 

Diluted

 

20,923

 

 

 

20,936

 

 

 

20,928

 

 

 

20,911

 

Attachment 2

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

(Thousands)

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

16,713

 

 

$

13,294

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

193,793

 

 

 

192,747

 

Inventories, net

 

 

441,299

 

 

 

441,597

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

 

72,419

 

 

 

61,744

 

Total current assets

 

 

724,224

 

 

 

709,382

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

2,964

 

 

 

4,908

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

 

1,315,586

 

 

 

1,281,622

 

Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

(804,781

)

 

 

(766,939

)

Property, plant, and equipment—net

 

 

510,805

 

 

 

514,683

 

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

 

 

64,449

 

 

 

57,645

 

Intangible assets

 

 

109,312

 

 

 

133,571

 

Other assets

 

 

22,140

 

 

 

21,664

 

Goodwill

 

 

263,738

 

 

 

320,873

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,697,632

 

 

$

1,762,726

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

$

34,274

 

 

$

38,597

 

Accounts payable

 

 

105,901

 

 

 

125,663

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

20,939

 

 

 

25,912

 

Other liabilities and accrued items

 

 

47,523

 

 

 

45,773

 

Income taxes

 

 

4,906

 

 

 

5,207

 

Unearned revenue

 

 

13,191

 

 

 

13,843

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

226,734

 

 

 

254,995

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

12,013

 

 

 

13,300

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

62,626

 

 

 

53,817

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

12,404

 

 

 

13,744

 

Retirement and post-employment benefits

 

 

26,411

 

 

 

26,334

 

Unearned income

 

 

75,769

 

 

 

103,983

 

Long-term income taxes

 

 

1,818

 

 

 

3,815

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

3,242

 

 

 

20,109

 

Long-term debt

 

 

407,734

 

 

 

387,576

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

868,881

 

 

 

885,053

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

1,697,632

 

 

$

1,762,726

 

Attachment 3

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(Thousands)

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

5,888

 

 

$

95,702

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

68,676

 

 

 

61,644

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense

 

1,714

 

 

 

1,712

 

Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash)

 

10,560

 

 

 

10,092

 

Amortization of pension and post-retirement costs

 

(307

)

 

 

(1,318

)

Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

1,201

 

 

 

20

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(16,598

)

 

 

(7,005

)

Impairment charges

 

73,201

 

 

 

 

Loss on asset disposal

 

6,412

 

 

 

 

Net pension curtailments and settlements

 

 

 

 

142

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

 

(3,723

)

 

 

23,359

 

Decrease (increase) in inventory

 

(468

)

 

 

(18,700

)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets

 

(11,345

)

 

 

(22,663

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(15,757

)

 

 

6,631

 

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

 

(24,692

)

 

 

(17,361

)

Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable

 

(2,619

)

 

 

3,771

 

Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments

 

 

 

 

16,676

 

Other — net

 

(4,326

)

 

 

(8,288

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

87,817

 

 

 

144,414

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment

 

(68,649

)

 

 

(110,550

)

Payments for mine development

 

(12,159

)

 

 

(9,326

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

1,203

 

 

 

654

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(79,605

)

 

 

(119,222

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings under credit facilities, net

 

45,692

 

 

 

8,065

 

Repayment of debt

 

(30,342

)

 

 

(15,415

)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

 

(683

)

 

 

(1,645

)

Cash dividends paid

 

(11,087

)

 

 

(10,621

)

Deferred financing costs

 

(156

)

 

 

 

Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards

 

(7,610

)

 

 

(5,234

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(4,186

)

 

 

(24,850

)

Effects of exchange rate changes

 

(607

)

 

 

(149

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

3,419

 

 

 

193

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

13,294

 

 

 

13,101

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

16,713

 

 

$

13,294

 

Attachment 4

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

(Millions)

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

211.0

 

$

201.1

 

$

744.5

 

$

755.5

Electronic Materials

 

204.2

 

 

 

193.9

 

 

 

845.7

 

 

 

805.8

 

Precision Optics

 

21.7

 

 

 

26.0

 

 

 

94.5

 

 

 

103.9

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

436.9

 

 

$

421.0

 

 

$

1,684.7

 

 

$

1,665.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Pass-through Metal Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

15.2

 

 

$

15.1

 

 

$

56.5

 

 

$

66.9

 

Electronic Materials

 

125.6

 

 

 

116.2

 

 

 

530.4

 

 

 

471.1

 

Precision Optics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

0.1

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

140.8

 

 

$

131.3

 

 

$

587.1

 

 

$

538.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

195.8

 

 

$

186.0

 

 

$

688.0

 

 

$

688.6

 

Electronic Materials

 

78.6

 

 

 

77.7

 

 

 

315.3

 

 

 

334.7

 

Precision Optics

 

21.7

 

 

 

26.0

 

 

 

94.3

 

 

 

103.8

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

296.1

 

 

$

289.7

 

 

$

1,097.6

 

 

$

1,127.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials(1)

$

62.6

 

 

$

50.5

 

 

$

203.2

 

 

$

216.5

 

Electronic Materials(1)

 

26.0

 

 

 

21.5

 

 

 

99.5

 

 

 

100.4

 

Precision Optics(1)

 

4.4

 

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

23.3

 

 

 

32.1

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total(1)

$

93.0

 

 

$

79.7

 

 

$

326.0

 

 

$

349.0

 

(1) See reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin in Attachment 8

Note: Quarterly information presented within this document and previously disclosed quarterly information may not equal the total computed for the year due to rounding

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

(Millions)

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Operating Profit (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

43.4

 

 

$

33.0

 

 

$

132.1

 

 

$

143.9

 

Electronic Materials

 

2.9

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

29.4

 

 

 

28.6

 

Precision Optics

 

(77.0

)

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

(84.7

)

 

 

(2.0

)

Other

 

(7.6

)

 

 

(8.8

)

 

 

(29.6

)

 

 

(34.1

)

Total

$

(38.3

)

 

$

27.6

 

 

$

47.2

 

 

$

136.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Operating (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

0.1

 

 

$

0.2

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

0.6

 

Electronic Materials

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

Precision Optics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.4

)

 

 

(0.6

)

Other

 

(0.6

)

 

 

(0.7

)

 

 

(2.5

)

 

 

(2.7

)

Total

$

(0.5

)

 

$

(0.6

)

 

$

(2.4

)

 

$

(2.8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

10.1

 

 

$

7.6

 

 

$

37.7

 

 

$

31.2

 

Electronic Materials

 

4.4

 

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

17.0

 

Precision Optics

 

2.4

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

 

11.3

 

Other

 

0.4

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

2.1

 

Total

$

17.3

 

 

$

15.1

 

 

$

68.7

 

 

$

61.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

53.4

 

 

$

40.4

 

 

$

169.3

 

 

$

174.5

 

Electronic Materials

 

7.3

 

 

 

8.2

 

 

 

47.4

 

 

 

45.7

 

Precision Optics

 

(74.6

)

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

(73.3

)

 

 

9.9

 

Other

 

(6.6

)

 

 

(7.5

)

 

 

(25.1

)

 

 

(29.3

)

Total

$

(20.5

)

 

$

43.3

 

 

$

118.3

 

 

$

200.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Items(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

0.2

 

 

$

5.6

 

 

$

9.5

 

 

$

6.7

 

Electronic Materials

 

7.4

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

14.6

 

 

 

7.3

 

Precision Optics

 

73.5

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

75.2

 

 

 

2.8

 

Other

 

0.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.6

 

 

 

0.1

 

Total

$

82.0

 

 

$

10.0

 

 

$

102.9

 

 

$

16.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Materials

$

53.6

 

 

$

46.0

 

 

$

178.8

 

 

$

181.2

 

Electronic Materials

 

14.7

 

 

 

11.0

 

 

 

62.0

 

 

 

53.0

 

Precision Optics

 

(1.1

)

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

12.7

 

Other

 

(5.7

)

 

 

(7.5

)

 

 

(21.5

)

 

 

(29.2

)

Total

$

61.5

 

 

$

53.3

 

 

$

221.2

 

 

$

217.7

 

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through market metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales.

The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals.

(2) See additional details of special items in Attachment 5.

Attachment 5

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Value-added Sales, Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fourth Quarter Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(Millions)

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

Net sales

$

436.9

 

 

$

421.0

 

 

$

1,684.7

 

 

$

1,665.2

 

Pass-through metal cost

 

140.8

 

 

 

131.3

 

 

 

587.1

 

 

 

538.1

 

Value-added sales

$

296.1

 

 

$

289.7

 

 

$

1,097.6

 

 

$

1,127.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(48.8

)

 

$

19.5

 

 

$

5.9

 

 

$

95.7

 

Income tax expense

 

2.2

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

12.2

 

Interest expense - net

 

8.8

 

 

 

8.5

 

 

 

34.7

 

 

 

31.3

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

17.3

 

 

 

15.1

 

 

 

68.7

 

 

 

61.6

 

Consolidated EBITDA

$

(20.5

)

 

$

43.3

 

 

$

118.3

 

 

$

200.8

 

Net Income as a % of Net sales

 

(11.2

)%

 

 

4.6

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

5.7

%

Net Income as a % of Value-added sales

 

(16.5

)%

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

8.5

%

EBITDA as a % of Net sales

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

12.1

%

EBITDA as a % of Value-added sales

 

(6.9

)%

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

17.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and cost reduction

$

0.7

 

 

$

4.2

 

 

$

11.4

 

 

$

11.1

 

Electronic Materials inventory adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

 

Business transformation costs

 

0.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

 

Pension settlement

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

Additional start up resources and scrap

 

 

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

5.6

 

Precision Optics impairments

 

73.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

73.2

 

 

 

 

Merger, acquisition and divestiture related costs

 

7.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

 

Total special items

 

82.0

 

 

 

10.0

 

 

 

102.9

 

 

 

16.9

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

61.5

 

 

$

53.3

 

 

$

221.2

 

 

$

217.7

 

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net sales

 

14.1

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

13.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Value-added sales

 

20.8

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

20.2

%

 

 

19.3

%

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis.


