Materion Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results, Provides 2025 Outlook and Establishes New Mid-Term Profitability Target

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, provided 2025 earnings guidance and announced a new mid-term profitability target.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Net sales were $436.9 million; value-added sales 1 were $296.1 million

were $296.1 million Net loss of $48.8 million, or $2.33 loss per share, diluted, versus net income of $19.5 million, or $0.93 per share, in the prior year quarter; record quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share versus $1.41 in the prior year quarter

Operating loss of $38.3 million versus operating profit of $27.6 million in the prior year quarter; record quarterly adjusted EBITDA2 of $61.5 million versus $53.3 million in the prior year quarter

Full-Year 2024 Highlights

Net sales were $1.68 billion; value-added sales were $1.10 billion

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.28 per share, diluted, versus $95.7 million, or $4.58 per share, in the prior year period; adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share versus $5.64 in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $221.2 million, versus $217.7 million in the prior year

Achieved mid-term target of 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the year, first time in company history

Established new mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 23% based on the Company’s prospects and performance expectations

Secured several significant new business wins and customer partnerships further strengthening the organic pipeline

Precision Optics transformation underway with appointment of new business president

Completed sale of non-core large area targets business in Albuquerque, New Mexico

"The fourth-quarter and full-year results showcase the significant impact of our initiatives to enhance operational performance, streamline our cost structure, and optimize the Company’s footprint. I am extremely proud of our global team for their relentless efforts to serve our customers and drive improvements across Materion, even in the face of ongoing challenging market conditions," said Jugal Vijayvargiya, President & CEO of Materion.

“2024 was a landmark year for Materion, as we achieved our mid-term target of 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the first time in the Company's history. Achieving this level of performance in soft market conditions gives us confidence to look ahead to what’s next, as our end markets strengthen, and we deliver on our organic initiatives while executing further operational improvements. With this in mind, we have established a new mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 23%, delivering an additional 300 basis points of improvement over the next several years. We expect to deliver another year of strong performance in 2025, as a result of our improved operational performance, and strengthening market conditions as we move through the year.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net sales for the quarter were $436.9 million, compared to $421.0 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales were $296.1 million for the quarter, up 2% from the prior year period primarily driven by strength in space & defense and improvement in semiconductor. This increase was partially offset by continued headwinds across automotive, industrial and energy.

Operating loss for the quarter was $38.3 million and net loss was $48.8 million, or $2.33 loss per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $27.6 million and net income of $19.5 million, or $0.93 per share, in the prior year period.

Excluding special items3 including a non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment in Precision Optics, adjusted EBITDA was a quarterly record $61.5 million, or 20.8% of value-added sales, compared to $53.3 million or 18.4% of value-added sales in the prior year period. This record adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher volume, favorable price/mix, strong cost management and operational performance.

Adjusted net income was $32.4 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $1.41 per share in the prior year period.

FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS

Net sales for the year were $1.68 billion, compared to $1.67 billion in the prior year. Value-added sales were $1.10 billion for the year, down 3% from the prior year due to weakness in several key end markets including industrial, energy and automotive. This decrease was partially offset by strength in space & defense and precision clad strip.

Operating profit for the year was $47.2 million and net income was $5.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $136.4 million and net income of $95.7 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Excluding special items, adjusted EBITDA for the year was $221.2 million, compared to $217.7 million in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by strong operational performance, cost management and improved mix driven by new business.

Adjusted net income was $111.8 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $5.34 per diluted share, compared to $5.64 per diluted share in the prior year.

OUTLOOK

After a challenged macroenvironment in 2024, we remain cautiously optimistic about the market dynamics entering 2025, and are expecting mid-single digit top-line growth from our businesses, excluding precision clad strip. The precision clad strip inventory correction is expected to continue through 2025, returning to growth in 2026. Despite this impact, we expect earnings growth in 2025 from market outperformance, continued operational excellence, cost management and portfolio optimization actions. With this, we are guiding to the range of $5.30 to $5.70 for full year 2025 adjusted earnings per share, an increase of 3% from prior year at the midpoint.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 through 8 to this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, February 19, 2025. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company’s website at www.materion.com. By phone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Calls outside the U.S. can dial (973) 528-0011; please reference participant access code of 357106. A replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2025 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 if international; please reference replay ID number 51061. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

FOOTNOTES

1 Value-added sales deducts the impact of pass-through metals from net sales

2 EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization

3 Details of the special items can be found in Attachments 4 through 8

ABOUT MATERION

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company employs more than 3,000 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the global economy, including inflationary pressures, potential future recessionary conditions and the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns or sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful start-up and completion of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal consignment fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions in operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including outbreaks from infectious diseases and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other hostilities; realization of expected financial benefits expected from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net sales $ 436,871 $ 421,043 $ 1,684,739 $ 1,665,187 Cost of sales 343,895 341,328 1,358,754 1,316,145 Gross margin 92,976 79,715 325,985 349,042 Selling, general, and administrative expense 41,134 39,858 145,588 157,911 Research and development expense 6,316 6,442 29,028 27,540 Goodwill impairment 56,067 — 56,067 — Long-lived asset impairment 17,134 — 17,134 — Loss on asset disposal 6,412 — 6,412 — Restructuring expense 687 630 6,848 3,824 Other — net 3,573 5,145 17,685 23,323 Operating profit (loss) (38,347 ) 27,640 47,223 136,444 Other non-operating (income) expense—net (518 ) (569 ) (2,443 ) (2,710 ) Interest expense — net 8,844 8,503 34,764 31,323 Income (loss) before income taxes (46,673 ) 19,706 14,902 107,831 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,177 238 9,014 12,129 Net income (loss) $ (48,850 ) $ 19,468 $ 5,888 $ 95,702 Basic earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share of common stock $ (2.35 ) $ 0.94 $ 0.28 $ 4.64 Diluted earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share of common stock $ (2.33 ) $ 0.93 $ 0.28 $ 4.58 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,758 20,644 20,732 20,619 Diluted 20,923 20,936 20,928 20,911

Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,713 $ 13,294 Accounts receivable, net 193,793 192,747 Inventories, net 441,299 441,597 Prepaid and other current assets 72,419 61,744 Total current assets 724,224 709,382 Deferred income taxes 2,964 4,908 Property, plant, and equipment 1,315,586 1,281,622 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (804,781 ) (766,939 ) Property, plant, and equipment—net 510,805 514,683 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 64,449 57,645 Intangible assets 109,312 133,571 Other assets 22,140 21,664 Goodwill 263,738 320,873 Total Assets $ 1,697,632 $ 1,762,726 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 34,274 $ 38,597 Accounts payable 105,901 125,663 Salaries and wages 20,939 25,912 Other liabilities and accrued items 47,523 45,773 Income taxes 4,906 5,207 Unearned revenue 13,191 13,843 Total current liabilities 226,734 254,995 Other long-term liabilities 12,013 13,300 Operating lease liabilities 62,626 53,817 Finance lease liabilities 12,404 13,744 Retirement and post-employment benefits 26,411 26,334 Unearned income 75,769 103,983 Long-term income taxes 1,818 3,815 Deferred income taxes 3,242 20,109 Long-term debt 407,734 387,576 Shareholders’ equity 868,881 885,053 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,697,632 $ 1,762,726

Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,888 $ 95,702 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 68,676 61,644 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 1,714 1,712 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 10,560 10,092 Amortization of pension and post-retirement costs (307 ) (1,318 ) Loss on sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,201 20 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (16,598 ) (7,005 ) Impairment charges 73,201 — Loss on asset disposal 6,412 — Net pension curtailments and settlements — 142 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (3,723 ) 23,359 Decrease (increase) in inventory (468 ) (18,700 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets (11,345 ) (22,663 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (15,757 ) 6,631 Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue (24,692 ) (17,361 ) Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable (2,619 ) 3,771 Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments — 16,676 Other — net (4,326 ) (8,288 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,817 144,414 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (68,649 ) (110,550 ) Payments for mine development (12,159 ) (9,326 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,203 654 Net cash used in investing activities (79,605 ) (119,222 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings under credit facilities, net 45,692 8,065 Repayment of debt (30,342 ) (15,415 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (683 ) (1,645 ) Cash dividends paid (11,087 ) (10,621 ) Deferred financing costs (156 ) — Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (7,610 ) (5,234 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,186 ) (24,850 ) Effects of exchange rate changes (607 ) (149 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,419 193 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,294 13,101 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,713 $ 13,294

Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBITDA (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (Millions) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net Sales Performance Materials $ 211.0 $ 201.1 $ 744.5 $ 755.5 Electronic Materials 204.2 193.9 845.7 805.8 Precision Optics 21.7 26.0 94.5 103.9 Other — — — — Total $ 436.9 $ 421.0 $ 1,684.7 $ 1,665.2 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Materials $ 15.2 $ 15.1 $ 56.5 $ 66.9 Electronic Materials 125.6 116.2 530.4 471.1 Precision Optics — — 0.2 0.1 Other — — — — Total $ 140.8 $ 131.3 $ 587.1 $ 538.1 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Materials $ 195.8 $ 186.0 $ 688.0 $ 688.6 Electronic Materials 78.6 77.7 315.3 334.7 Precision Optics 21.7 26.0 94.3 103.8 Other — — — — Total $ 296.1 $ 289.7 $ 1,097.6 $ 1,127.1 Gross Margin Performance Materials(1) $ 62.6 $ 50.5 $ 203.2 $ 216.5 Electronic Materials(1) 26.0 21.5 99.5 100.4 Precision Optics(1) 4.4 7.7 23.3 32.1 Other — — — — Total(1) $ 93.0 $ 79.7 $ 326.0 $ 349.0 (1) See reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin in Attachment 8 Note: Quarterly information presented within this document and previously disclosed quarterly information may not equal the total computed for the year due to rounding

Fourth Quarter Ended Year Ended (Millions) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Operating Profit (Loss) Performance Materials $ 43.4 $ 33.0 $ 132.1 $ 143.9 Electronic Materials 2.9 3.8 29.4 28.6 Precision Optics (77.0 ) (0.4 ) (84.7 ) (2.0 ) Other (7.6 ) (8.8 ) (29.6 ) (34.1 ) Total $ (38.3 ) $ 27.6 $ 47.2 $ 136.4 Non-Operating (Income) Expense Performance Materials $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.5 $ 0.6 Electronic Materials — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Precision Optics — — (0.4 ) (0.6 ) Other (0.6 ) (0.7 ) (2.5 ) (2.7 ) Total $ (0.5 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (2.4 ) $ (2.8 ) Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Performance Materials $ 10.1 $ 7.6 $ 37.7 $ 31.2 Electronic Materials 4.4 4.3 18.0 17.0 Precision Optics 2.4 2.6 11.0 11.3 Other 0.4 0.6 2.0 2.1 Total $ 17.3 $ 15.1 $ 68.7 $ 61.6 Segment EBITDA Performance Materials $ 53.4 $ 40.4 $ 169.3 $ 174.5 Electronic Materials 7.3 8.2 47.4 45.7 Precision Optics (74.6 ) 2.2 (73.3 ) 9.9 Other (6.6 ) (7.5 ) (25.1 ) (29.3 ) Total $ (20.5 ) $ 43.3 $ 118.3 $ 200.8 Special Items(2) Performance Materials $ 0.2 $ 5.6 $ 9.5 $ 6.7 Electronic Materials 7.4 2.8 14.6 7.3 Precision Optics 73.5 1.6 75.2 2.8 Other 0.9 — 3.6 0.1 Total $ 82.0 $ 10.0 $ 102.9 $ 16.9 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items Performance Materials $ 53.6 $ 46.0 $ 178.8 $ 181.2 Electronic Materials 14.7 11.0 62.0 53.0 Precision Optics (1.1 ) 3.8 1.9 12.7 Other (5.7 ) (7.5 ) (21.5 ) (29.2 ) Total $ 61.5 $ 53.3 $ 221.2 $ 217.7

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through market metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales.

The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals.

(2) See additional details of special items in Attachment 5.

Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales to Value-added Sales, Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended (Millions) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net sales $ 436.9 $ 421.0 $ 1,684.7 $ 1,665.2 Pass-through metal cost 140.8 131.3 587.1 538.1 Value-added sales $ 296.1 $ 289.7 $ 1,097.6 $ 1,127.1 Net income (loss) $ (48.8 ) $ 19.5 $ 5.9 $ 95.7 Income tax expense 2.2 0.2 9.0 12.2 Interest expense - net 8.8 8.5 34.7 31.3 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 17.3 15.1 68.7 61.6 Consolidated EBITDA $ (20.5 ) $ 43.3 $ 118.3 $ 200.8 Net Income as a % of Net sales (11.2 )% 4.6 % 0.4 % 5.7 % Net Income as a % of Value-added sales (16.5 )% 6.7 % 0.5 % 8.5 % EBITDA as a % of Net sales (4.7 )% 10.3 % 7.0 % 12.1 % EBITDA as a % of Value-added sales (6.9 )% 14.9 % 10.8 % 17.8 % Special items Restructuring and cost reduction $ 0.7 $ 4.2 $ 11.4 $ 11.1 Electronic Materials inventory adjustment — — 2.8 — Business transformation costs 0.7 — 1.3 — Pension settlement — 0.2 — 0.2 Additional start up resources and scrap — 5.6 6.1 5.6 Precision Optics impairments 73.2 — 73.2 — Merger, acquisition and divestiture related costs 7.4 — 8.1 — Total special items 82.0 10.0 102.9 16.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61.5 $ 53.3 $ 221.2 $ 217.7 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net sales 14.1 % 12.7 % 13.1 % 13.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Value-added sales 20.8 % 18.4 % 20.2 % 19.3 %

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis.

