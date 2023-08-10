Home Business Wire Materion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared its third-quarter 2023 dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2023.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media:
Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

jason.saragian@materion.com

