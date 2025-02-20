Materialise Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software solutions and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights – Fourth Quarter 2024

Total revenue increased 0.6% to 65,680 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 65,295 kEUR for the corresponding 2023 period boosted by 14.3% growth in our Materialise Medical segment.

Total deferred revenues from software maintenance and license fees increased by 5,878 kEUR this quarter to 46,948 kEUR.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 4,306 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 8,474 kEUR for the corresponding 2023 period. Adjusted EBIT amounted to (1,195) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3,154 kEUR for the 2023 period.

Net result for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2,907 kEUR, or 0.05 EUR per diluted share, compared to a net result of (539) kEUR, or (0.01) EUR per diluted share for the corresponding 2023 period.

Highlights – Full Year 2024

Total revenue increased 4.2% to 266,765 kEUR for 2024 from 256,127 kEUR for 2023 boosted by 14.8% growth in our Materialise Medical segment.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for 2024 remained stable at 56.5%, compared to 56.7% for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was 31,484 kEUR for 2024 compared to 31,397 kEUR for 2023. Adjusted EBIT decreased slightly to 9,741 kEUR for 2024 from 9,886 kEUR for 2023.

Net profit for 2024 was 13,406 kEUR, or 0.23 EUR per diluted share, compared to a net profit of 6,695 kEUR, or 0.11 EUR per diluted share, for 2023.

Total cash reserves amounted to 102,304 kEUR at the end of 2024.

CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen commented, “In the final quarter of 2024 our Materialise Medical segment continued on its growth path, again posting record-high revenues. At the same time, global macro-economic headwinds persisted particularly in the European industrial sector, impacting Materialise Manufacturing segment’s performance. Our Materialise Software segment continued to make good progress in its conversion to a recurring revenue business model and delivered results in line with our expectations. Continued high R&D expenditures especially in our Materialise Medical and Software segments combined with integration and restructuring costs in our Materialise Manufacturing segment and in our corporate support departments impacted Adjusted EBIT in the fourth quarter of 2024. Over the full year 2024 we delivered a positive net result of 0.23 EUR per diluted share and increased our operational cash flow by 56% to 31.5 million EUR.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 0.6% to 65,680 kEUR from 65,295 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 4,306 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 8,474 kEUR for the 2023 period. Adjusted EBIT amounted to (1,195) kEUR, compared to 3,154 kEUR for the same period in 2023.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 14.3% to 31,837 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 27,848 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was 9,547 kEUR compared to 9,365 kEUR, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was 30.0%, compared to 33.6% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment decreased 1.1% to 11,124 kEUR from 11,250 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment amounted to 1,123 kEUR compared to 1,259 kEUR, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was 10.1%, compared to 11.2% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment decreased 13.3% to 22,719 kEUR from 26,198 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment decreased to (2,989) kEUR compared to 557 kEUR, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was (13.2)%, compared to 2.1% for the prior-year period.

Gross profit decreased 3.2% to 36,365 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 37,548 kEUR for the same period last year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 55.4%, compared to 57.5%.

Research and development (“R&D”), sales and marketing (“S&M”) and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses increased, in the aggregate, 10.2% to 38,990 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 35,375 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly driven by a 19.6% increase in R&D spend.

Net other operating income was 1,357 kEUR compared to (3,287) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2023, whereas the last quarter of 2023 included non-recurring charges from the impairment of goodwill, tangible and intangible assets of 4,228 kEUR.

The operating result was (1,268) kEUR, compared to (1,113) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net financial result for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3,301 kEUR, compared to (234) kEUR for the corresponding period of 2023 reflecting favorable effects from exchange rate fluctuations.

The fourth quarter of 2024 contained net tax income of 874 kEUR, compared to net tax income of 809 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As a result of the above, net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2,907 kEUR, compared to a net loss of (539) kEUR for the same period in 2023. Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1,432 kEUR, compared to (112) kEUR for the 2023 period.

Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of the year 2024 was 6,218 kEUR, compared to 195 kEUR for the same period in 2023. Total capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of the year 2024 amounted to 7,760 kEUR.

Full Year 2024 Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 4.2% to 266,765 kEUR from 256,127 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 amounted to 31,484 kEUR compared to 31,397 kEUR for 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.8% in 2024, compared to 12.3% in 2023. Adjusted EBIT for 2024 amounted to 9,741 kEUR compared to 9,886 kEUR for 2023. The Adjusted EBIT margin for 2024 was 3.7%, compared to 3.9% for 2023.

Revenues from our Materialise Medical segment grew by 14.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to 116,358 kEUR from 101,376 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2023. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA increased to 35,562 kEUR from 26,544 kEUR. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6% in 2024, compared to 26.2% in 2023.

Revenues from our Materialise Software segment decreased 1.2% to 43,899 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 44,442 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2023. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 5,562 kEUR from 7,450 kEUR in 2023. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7% in 2024, compared to 16.8% in 2023.

Revenues from our Materialise Manufacturing segment decreased 3.4% to 106,508 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2024 from 110,310 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2023. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 1,660 kEUR compared to 7,537 kEUR. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA margin was 1.6% in 2024, compared to 6.8% in 2023.

Gross profit increased 3.9% to 150,826 kEUR from 145,131 kEUR last year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 56.5%, compared to 56.7% in 2023.

Net other operating income was 4,223 kEUR compared to (6,524) kEUR for 2023, whereas 2023 included non-recurring charges from the impairment of goodwill, tangible and intangible assets of 4,228 kEUR.

Operating result amounted to 9,432 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 5,619 kEUR in the prior year.

Net financial result amounted to 4,707 kEUR, compared to net financial result of 1,154 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2023. Income taxes amounted to (733) kEUR compared to (78) kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2023. As a result, net profit was 13,406 kEUR for 2024 compared to a net profit of 6,695 kEUR in 2023.

At December 31, 2024, we had cash and equivalents of 102,304 kEUR compared to 127,573 kEUR at December 31, 2023. Gross debt reduced to 41,284 kEUR (of which 12,997 kEUR was short term), compared to 64,398 kEUR at December 31, 2023.

Cash flow from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 31,456 kEUR compared to 20,157 kEUR in the year ended December 31, 2023. Total capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to 26,377 kEUR.

Net shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 was 248,492 kEUR compared to 236,594 kEUR at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of 5.0%.

2025 Guidance

Mrs. de Vet-Veithen concluded, “For calendar year 2025, we expect our three reporting segments to evolve at a different pace. We anticipate the strongest revenue growth to come from our Materialise Medical segment. Materialise Software will continue its transition towards a cloud-based subscription business model, which will impact its revenue growth potential. Furthermore, we anticipate the difficult macroeconomic environment will persist throughout 2025, specifically in the European industrial sector, which will impact the performance of our Materialise Manufacturing segment. On a consolidated level we expect our full year revenues for 2025 to grow to a range of 270.000 to 285.000 kEUR. We will continue investing in our Materialise Medical and Software segments while keeping a strong focus on cost control and optimization in particular in our Materialise Manufacturing segment and in our corporate support departments. For calendar year 2025, we anticipate our Adjusted EBIT will reach 6.000 to 10.000 kEUR reflecting also increased depreciation charges.”

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBIT is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income) and shares of profit or loss in a joint venture. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBIT and EBITDA, respectively. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of financing decisions and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, long term investment, rather than the performance of the company’s day-to-day operations. The company also uses segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of its three business segments. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the company’s indebtedness and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these measures are further limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company’s business, or the changes associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as financial expenses, capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company’s ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company’s calculation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company’s presentation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.039, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on December 31, 2024.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates over 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our estimates for the current fiscal year’s revenue and Adjusted EBIT, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the current armed geopolitical conflicts around the world and governmental responses thereto, inflation, increased labor, energy and materials costs), policy changes resulting from the U.S. presidential administration, changes in tariffs and trade restrictions, and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “forecast,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “aim,” “should,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited) for the three months ended December 31, for the twelve months ended December 31, In '000 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S.$ € € € € Revenue 68,235 65,680 65,295 266,765 256,127 Cost of Sales (30,455) (29,315) (27,747) (115,940) (110,996) Gross Profit 37,780 36,365 37,548 150,826 145,131 Gross profit as % of revenue 55.4% 55.4% 57.5% 56.5% 56.7% Research and development expenses (12,569) (12,099) (10,116) (44,400) (38,098) Sales and marketing expenses (17,131) (16,490) (15,403) (61,620) (57,822) General and administrative expenses (10,806) (10,402) (9,855) (39,597) (37,068) Net other operating income (expenses) 1,410 1,357 (3,287) 4,223 (6,524) Operating (loss) profit (1,316) (1,268) (1,113) 9,432 5,619 Financial expenses (451) (434) (266) (4,516) (3,865) Financial income 3,880 3,735 32 9,224 5,019 (Loss) profit before taxes 2,113 2,033 (1,348) 14,139 6,772 Income Taxes 908 874 809 (733) (78) Net (loss) profit for the period 3,021 2,907 (539) 13,406 6,695 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent 3,030 2,917 (529) 13,436 6,722 Non-controlling interest (10) (10) (10) (30) (27) Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic 0.05 0.05 (0.01) 0.23 0.11 Diluted 0.05 0.05 (0.01) 0.23 0.11 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 59,067 59,067 59,067 59,067 59,067 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 59,148 59,148 59,067 59,105 59,085

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) for the three months ended December 31, for the twelve months ended December 31, In 000€ 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S.$ € € € € Net profit (loss) for the period 3,021 2,907 (539) 13,406 6,695 Other comprehensive income Recycling Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (1,536) (1,478) 759 (1,795) 1,255 Non-recycling Fair value adjustments through OCI - Equity instruments 3 3 (331) 3 (331) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (1,532) (1,475) 428 (1,792) 924 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes 1,487 1,432 (112) 11,615 7,619 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 1,501 1,445 (102) 11,647 7,644 Non-controlling interests (13) (13) (10) (33) (25)

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of December 31, As of December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 43,391 43,158 Intangible assets 29,973 31,464 Property, plant & equipment 111,331 95,400 Right-of-Use assets 7,719 8,102 Deferred tax assets 3,523 2,797 Investments in convertible loans 3,994 3,744 Other non-current assets 5,892 5,501 Total non-current assets 205,823 190,166 Current assets Inventories 16,992 17,034 Trade receivables 53,052 52,698 Other current assets 18,165 9,161 Cash and cash equivalents 102,304 127,573 Total current assets 190,513 206,465 Total assets 396,336 396,630

As of December 31, As of December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 4,487 4,487 Share premium 234,228 233,942 Retained earnings and other reserves 9,863 (1,783) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 248,578 236,646 Non-controlling interest (86) (53) Total equity 248,492 236,594 Non-current liabilities Loans & borrowings 23,175 33,582 Lease liabilities 5,112 5,333 Deferred tax liabilities 3,202 3,725 Deferred income 13,268 10,701 Other non-current liabilities 909 1,745 Total non-current liabilities 45,666 55,086 Current liabilities Loans & borrowings 10,383 22,873 Lease liabilities 2,614 2,610 Trade payables 23,348 21,196 Tax payables 1,432 1,777 Deferred income 45,998 40,791 Other current liabilities 18,403 15,703 Total current liabilities 102,178 104,950 Total equity and liabilities 396,336 396,630

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the twelve months ended December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period 13,406 6,695 Non-cash and operational adjustments 18,655 24,571 Depreciation of property plant & equipment 15,372 15,065 Amortization of intangible assets 6,435 6,504 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 4,228 (Gain) on bargain purchase (23) Share-based payment expense 285 39 Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible assets and property, plant & equipment (312) (415) Government grants (57) Movement in provisions 539 (181) Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory 236 499 Financial income (9,122) (5,033) Financial expense 4,559 3,886 Impact of foreign currencies 29 (94) (Deferred) income taxes 714 73 Working capital adjustments (1,418) (12,576) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables (1,037) (3,335) Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress (372) (806) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 1,270 525 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables (1,279) (8,961) Income tax paid & Interest received 813 1,469 Net cash flow from operating activities 31,456 20,157

for the twelve months ended December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (24,649) (9,235) Purchase of intangible assets (1,728) (2,525) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net) 458 723 Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash) (2,670) - Net cash flow used in investing activities (28,588) (11,037) Financing activities Repayment of loans & borrowings (23,267) (16,723) Repayment of leases (3,122) (3,549) Capital increase - - Interest paid (1,337) (1,750) Other financial income (expense) 81 (346) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (27,644) (22,368) Net increase/(decrease) of cash & cash equivalents (24,776) (13,248) Cash & Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 127,573 140,867 Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents (492) (46) Cash & cash equivalents at end of the period 102,304 127,573

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the three months ended December 31, for the twelve months ended December 31, In 000€ 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) for the period 2,907 (539) 13,406 6,695 Income taxes (874) (809) 733 78 Financial expenses 434 266 4,516 3,865 Financial income (3,735) (32) (9,224) (5,019) Depreciation and amortization 5,501 5,320 21,742 21,511 EBITDA 4,234 4,207 31,175 27,130 Share-based compensation expense (1) 72 39 285 39 Impairments (2) - 4,228 - 4,228 Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (3) - - 24 - Adjusted EBITDA 4,306 8,474 31,484 31,397 (1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees. (2) Impairments represent the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Materialise Motion (3,572 kEUR) and the impairment of tangible and intangible assets of Engimplan (656 kEUR). (3) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Feops.

