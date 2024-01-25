Material Reflects on 2023 Achievements with Year in Review

– Strategic Consultancy looks forward to another year of delivering high-value, personalized customer experiences using deep human insights, design, and modern technology –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Material, a global strategy and innovation leader, is proudly reflecting on its 2023 achievements as it begins a new year with an exciting client roster. Committed to driving growth for clients with actionable, insights-driven strategy and solutions, Material looks ahead to the launch of new programs that deliver best-in-class, customer experiences and create measurable impact.





“ I am immensely proud of the work we’ve done as a community of clients, solution architects, practitioners and partners, all of whom have been integral to our achievements throughout 2023,” said Caroline Kennedy, Material’s CMO. “ At the start of 2024, we’re diving into exciting new engagements and optimizing launched programs for maximum impact. The year ahead is full of captivating opportunities with progressive brands who are as obsessed with customer expectations as we are.”

Material’s enterprise accomplishments, ranging from inclusion in various Forrester Research reports to numerous award recognitions, are ones it plans to expand on in 2024. The company’s 2023 achievements include:

Honors & Awards

Teams across Material were recognized throughout the year with numerous awards and honors for creativity, ingenuity and impactful client work across a variety of service areas, including:

2023 Red Dot Awards with five separate awards for innovative design with Verizon

2023 IDEA Awards with three separate awards and one honorable mention for product design with Verizon

ISG’s 2023 Paragon Award in the Innovation Category for customer loyalty work with Whataburger

2023 MarCom Awards with four Platinum and three Gold awards for client work across integrated marketing, branding and design, web design and videography

2023 Acquia Engage Awards in the Most Impactful Tech Integration category for work with INSEAD – The Business School for the World®.

Forrester Research Reports

In 2023, Material was included in three different service provider landscape and wave reports with Forrester Research, highlighting the specific service capabilities for some of the world’s leading consultancy firms and providers in the industry. The reports include:

Expanded Partnerships

Over the course of the year, Material strengthened company partnerships and existing strategic alliances.

Material and Acquia continued to strengthen their existing strategic alliance as Material gained its Drupal Cloud and DXP Practice Certifications from Acquia, allowing for expanded capabilities with industry leading products to enhance digital experiences for enterprise clients.

and DXP Practice Certifications from Acquia, allowing for expanded capabilities with industry leading products to enhance digital experiences for enterprise clients. Material and Braze significantly strengthened their established partnership as they delivered dynamic content in real time to increase customer engagement and long-term brand loyalty with global brands and companies.

Material and Medallia deepened their longstanding partnership with client solutions that leverage AI and machine learning to reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes.

Events & Thought Leadership

Material showcased its industry-leading expertise on-stage with clients to deliver insightful thought leadership around the use of modern technology, deep human insights and data to deliver high-impact business results. Public thought leadership included:

Jeff Stone, Material’s SVP of Insights, and TikTok on stage together at SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas to present “How TikTok Redefined the Customer Journey.”

James Lanyon, Material’s EVP of Strategy & Innovation, and Sean Eidson, VP of Strategy & Innovation, brought their QSR (Quick Serve Restaurant) expertise to QSR Magazine with a byline discussing, “How Restaurants Can Compete with Third-Party Delivery.”

with a byline discussing, “How Restaurants Can Compete with Third-Party Delivery.” Sean Eidson and Whataburger presented together at Braze Forge 2023 in New York City to discuss how brands can stay ahead of competitors and predict evolving user needs with data and technology.

In November 2023, Material’s Insights team unveiled a nationwide donor segmentation report, offering new insight behind the motivations for charitable audiences.

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology – a proprietary Science + Systems approach that speeds engagement and growth for the world’s most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

