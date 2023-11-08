Material Recognized by 2023 MarCom Awards with Seven Platinum & Gold Awards

– Awarded work spans widely varied brands and solutions showcasing a breadth of high-impact, high-relevance creativity at work –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Material, a global strategy and customer experience transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce it has received seven 2023 MarCom Awards. The award recognitions include four Platinum Awards and three Gold Awards for client work in integrated marketing, branding and design, web design and videography.





Recognizing outstanding achievement by creative professionals in marketing and communications, the MarCom Awards are among the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Material’s work was judged against roughly 6,500 print and digital entries from dozens of countries.

“What we put out in the world says a lot about who we are – and who we are is a team of highly inquisitive, deeply human and prolifically creative people who are passionate about making experiences and interactions tangibly better. We do it for our clients, but we really do it for their customers. If we can surprise and delight the customer, everyone wins,” said Caroline Kennedy, CMO of Material. “To be recognized with seven different awards in a wide range of categories across such varied work is a great affirmation of the curiosity and craft our teams bring each time our clients entrust us with their customer experience challenges.”

Platinum Award Winning Work

Promotional/Marketing Materials category with ABM Industries, a facilities management provider, for the use of strategic marketing materials to drive website visits, content consumption, lead generation and overall audience engagement.

Branding Refresh Campaign category with Kate Farms, a liquid nutrition brand, for utilizing consumer insight to develop the brand’s refreshed packaging, product architecture, brand identity, and revitalized logo.

Branding Refresh Campaign category with Wetwall, an engineered surfaces brand from Wilsonart, for an omnichannel launch that elevated the brand and reached both B2B and B2C stakeholders through targeted marketing materials and an effective web platform.

Business to Consumer Brochure category with Wetwall for utilizing consumer insights to develop an omnichannel brochure that reached and resonated with B2C stakeholders.

Gold Award Winning Work

Integrated Marketing Campaign category with ABM Industries for the development of a comprehensive, integrated campaign that drove awareness, reached key decision makers, and influenced sales pipeline.

Special Event Campaign category with Chuck E. Cheese for leveraging the playful spirit of April Fool’s to build positive brand awareness and engage Millennial parents with the company’s newest (fictitious) offering, Chuck E. Cheese “weddings.”

Corporate Website category with Miami International Holdings, Inc (MIAX), a global exchange group, for transforming the enterprise website to match the recently updated brand identity, resulting in higher engagement, improved technology capabilities, and targeted UX.

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology – a proprietary Science + Systems approach that speeds engagement and growth for the world’s most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

About MarCom Awards

Established in 2004, the MarCom Awards recognizes outstanding creative achievement in the marketing and communications fields. This international competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (“AMCP”), an international organization consisting of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. For more information, visit https://marcomawards.com/.

