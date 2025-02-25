Material Announces Two Senior Leadership Appointments

– Senior leaders reflect enterprise’s commitment to deepening its technology enabled data and experience solutions supporting customer engagement –

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Material, a leading provider of consumer insights, data-driven strategy and customer experience solutions, is pleased to announce Anutosh Yadav has joined the company as senior vice president and chief technology officer. In addition, Ben Mooney expands his role as managing director of Material for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Material combines human insights, data engineering, design and technology to help companies catalyze growth by transforming the ways they engage with customers. This expansion of Material’s senior leadership team reflects the company’s commitment to enabling high-performance market activation and experience optimization through technology solutions.

Anutosh Yadav will lead enhancements across marketing technology applications for experience, loyalty and CRM programs, also boosting capabilities across the tech stack to better support digital platforms and touchpoints. Ben Mooney will lead client portfolio teams and oversee growth in the APAC market.

“ I'm incredibly excited about the positive impact these leaders are already making at Material. They are leading the way as we deliver growth for clients through solutions that sit at the complicated intersection of data, marketing activation and experience optimization,” said Saurabh Das, Global Leader for Experience & Tech. “ Anutosh and Ben will create enviable client successes by guiding teams and enterprises to better leverage rapidly evolving technology and improve the return on their data and technology investments.”

“ Material has a unique ability to influence business growth for clients due to the way customer insights, experience design and engineering capabilities come together at the company,” said Anutosh Yadav. “ As a digital strategy leader, I am deeply committed to connecting human needs to business performance, using the power of technology. Our global teams achieve experiences that deliver truly customer-centric solutions, and I am thrilled to shape our ongoing innovation in this work.”

The leadership expansion also reflects Material’s commitment to furthering growth in the APAC region as the partner of choice for the world’s most recognizable brands, including recent recognition as Acquia’s Global Partner of the Year. Material’s tech team was recently recognized for its award-winning work for organizations such as INSEAD – The Business School for the World® and Stuff Limited, New Zealand’s leading media organization.

Anutosh Yadav, SVP & CTO, Marketing Services & Experience Technologies

Anutosh is a senior executive with over 25 years of global experience driving digital business transformation, IT modernization and cloud initiatives. Throughout his career he’s collaborated with C-suite leaders to shape and implement digital strategies, leading high-performance teams to build advanced solutions across industries including marketing, e-commerce, finance, travel and education.

As Material’s SVP & CTO, Anutosh leverages his deep experience in digital strategy to accelerate digital transformation, guiding adoption of advanced technologies and data-driven approaches to ensure technology is aligning with business goals in a rapidly evolving market.

Ben Mooney, Managing Director, Material, APAC

Ben joined Material in 2023 to lead business operations and client development in Australia and New Zealand. With 20-years of experience as a growth and partnerships executive, Ben brings diverse experience fostering strong relationships in the APAC market, optimizing regional operations and leading cross-functional teams to deliver data-driven, customer-centric strategies. In his expanded role, Ben will focus on uncovering growth opportunities for clients, developing new offerings and expanding partnerships across southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

