Material and Acquia Strengthen Strategic Alliance to Enhance Digital Transformation Experiences for Enterprise Technology and Marketing Clients

– Material now holds Drupal Cloud and DXP Practice Certifications from Acquia, allowing for expanded capabilities with industry-leading technology products –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Material, a customer experience transformation leader that combines insights with technology to speed engagement and growth, is proud to announce its strengthened partnership with Acquia, the open-source digital experience company.

In September 2022, Material acquired Srijan, a renowned global digital engineering firm, gaining Srijan’s long-standing relationship with Acquia as a preferred partner since 2019. With Srijan now in the Material family, the company will proudly hold Drupal Cloud and DXP Practice certifications with Acquia’s industry-leading CMS, CDP and DAM products.

To kick-off the strengthened partnership, Material and Acquia will co-host a webinar on Thursday, June 8 to discuss recent work that has enabled clients to achieve improved brand consistency and campaign efficiency, ultimately leading to a higher ROI.

“Bringing Srijan’s strong relationship with Acquia to Material brings great added value to our clients, allowing us to offer this technical expertise as an important, expanded capability that will help facilitate transformative outcome-led and insight-driven client and customer experiences,” said Rajdeep Endow, chief transformation officer of Material.

Dries Buytaert, co-founder, chief technology officer, and chief strategy officer at Acquia and creator of Drupal added, “Srijan has long been a top contributor to Drupal and recognized for its deep expertise creating digital experiences based on open technologies. Now, we’re pleased to bring the strong and collaborative relationship to Material clients, and to extend it beyond Drupal-based solutions to include our market-leading digital asset management system and customer data platform.”

The alliance between Material and Acquia provides Material’s clients with the opportunity for a seamless integration of Acquia’s best-in-class technology while utilizing Material’s deep roots in human understanding, data and insights. Together, the two companies will offer clients and customers a holistic, outcome-led digital transformation experience driven by insights and powered by leading edge technologies.

Srijan is a leading Drupal engineering firm with 400+ Drupal engineers and 80+ Acquia certified Drupal developers, making it one of the largest Drupal organizations globally. Over the course of their partnership together, Srijan has won multiple awards from Acquia, including the “Leader of the Pack” award in 2022, the “Top Growth Partner” award in 2021, and the highly coveted “Acquia Engage Award” in 2020.

To learn more about the partnership between Material and Acquia, please visit https://www.acquia.com/partners/srijan-material-company.

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology – a proprietary science + systems approach that speeds engagement and growth for the world’s most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that leverage their content and data assets to engage customers personally and at scale, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Casey Colesworthy, Material



casey.colesworthy@materialplus.io

208-720-0862

Laura Kempke, Acquia



pr@acquia.com