Material Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

– Rigorous security audit certifies Material as a trusted service provider in handling, processing and protecting client data –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Material, a global strategy and customer experience transformation consultancy, is pleased to announce it has achieved its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance certification. This certification represents third party validation that Material’s internal controls are operationally effective according to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria.





Recognizing organizations that store, process or transmit any kind of customer data, the SOC 2 Type II certification is the gold standard for providing assurance of secure data management, and is the latest indicator of Material’s commitment to data security and protection.

“ Receiving our SOC 2 Type II certification is an important achievement and strong testament to our integrity as a service provider,” said Laurie MacLaren, Chief Operating Officer. “ At Material, ensuring our clients are protected against unauthorized access through advanced data security controls has always been a top priority, and this certification continues to highlight that commitment. It is one our clients require more and more in connection with our engagements, and we’re happy to provide this level of protection to ensure our security meets their needs.”

“ Completing this prestigious compliance certification is a necessary achievement for our team,” said Carlos Ibarra, Chief Information Security Officer. “ As the highest standard of security and compliance for customer data management, we will undergo this security audit every year to ensure our security practices continue to consistently meet the standard of excellence.”

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology – a proprietary Science + Systems approach that speeds engagement and growth for the world’s most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

About SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SOC 2 Type II is a component of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)’s Service Organization Control reporting platform. SOC 2 reports assess and attest to an organization’s controls per AICPA’s five Trust Service Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 includes a technical audit and confirmation that comprehensive information security policies and procedures are documented and followed. For more information, visit https://www.aicpa-cima.com/home.

