Matera CEO Carlos Netto to Speak on Real-Time Payments at Fintech Meetup 2025

Matera, a global leader in instant payments and Core banking modernization, announced today that its CEO, Carlos Netto, will speak on a Main Stage panel at Fintech Meetup 2025, taking place March 10-13 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Netto will join industry leaders to discuss "What the US Can Learn from Global Markets' Adoption of Real-Time Payments" on Wednesday, March 12, at 8:30 AM PT.

As the US payments landscape evolves, real-time payments (RTP) adoption continues to lag behind other global markets. This panel will explore key lessons from international RTP success stories, addressing implementation challenges, return on investment, and strategies to accelerate adoption in the US. Netto will share insights from Matera’s experience powering instant payments for financial institutions, including lessons learned from Brazil’s widely successful Pix system.

Netto will speak alongside:

Thomas Warsop, CEO, ACI Worldwide

David Watson, President & CEO, The Clearing House

Ravi Adusumilli, President, Americas, Airwallex

Moderator: Shamir Karkal, Co-Founder, Sila

“As real-time payments gain momentum in the US, there’s a wealth of knowledge to be gained from markets that have already achieved widespread adoption,” said Carlos Netto, CEO of Matera. “Brazil’s Pix system processed an estimated 64 billion transactions in 2024 alone—a 53% year-over-year increase—outpacing credit and debit card transactions by 80%. This rapid adoption underscores the demand for instant payments when the right infrastructure and incentives are in place. I look forward to sharing how financial institutions can navigate RTP implementation successfully.”

Fintech Meetup is one of the premier events in the financial technology industry, bringing together thousands of leaders to discuss the future of banking, payments, and financial services.

About Matera

Matera is a pioneer in modern technology powering banks and credit unions with cutting-edge solutions for Core Banking, Instant Payments, and QR Code Payments. With over 30 years of expertise and a team of 1,000+ professionals, Matera is the trusted partner behind some of the world’s largest financial institutions. Two of the top three global banks, three of the top 10 U.S. banks, and one-third of all banks in Brazil rely on Matera’s technology. Operating across Brazil and North America, Matera is redefining the future of digital finance. To learn more, visit: www.matera.com.

