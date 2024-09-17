Home Business Wire Matco Tools, A Vontier Company, Named a 2024 Motor Top 20 Award...
Matco Tools, A Vontier Company, Named a 2024 Motor Top 20 Award Winner

di Business Wire

Matco’s Maximus 5.0 Diagnostic Scan Tool Named as Innovative Winner

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem is pleased to announce that its business Matco Tools has been recognized as one of the winners of the 2024 MOTOR Top 20 Awards Competition, which celebrates innovation in the automotive industry.


MOTOR Information Systems recognized the Maximus 5.0, a cutting-edge automotive diagnostic scan tool designed to redefine the diagnostic experience for master technicians, as one of the most significant advancements in the automotive industry.

“The shops of today are evolving at a rapid pace. The proliferation of sensors and similar vehicle advances mean diagnostics are an even more critical part of ensuring the repair experience runs smoothly and efficiently. Maximus 5.0’s innovative technology saves time for the technicians and ensures more accurate results,” said Mike Dwyer, President, Matco Tools. “Our team members are always looking for new ways to satisfy our customers’ needs. We are excited and committed to continue to bring innovative solutions to market.”

The Maximus 5.0 is a complete diagnostic package that offers a range of features that make it the most powerful member of the Matco diagnostic family. This top-of-the-line scan tool comes fully loaded including a new VCI with flashing/reprogramming capabilities, 4-Channel Oscilloscope, Bluetooth Battery Analyzer, Code Assist, and Maximus Fix. The Max 5 also provides built-in High Speed Health Reports that scan multiple modules at once, streamlining the diagnostic process.

This year, MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst company and a leading provider of automotive data solutions, saw a record-breaking number of entries across diverse categories, including tools, equipment, software solutions, training platforms, and events—all designed to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility of the automotive sector.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Matco Tools

Founded in 1979, Matco Tools is an award-winning franchise business that provides premium tools, diagnostics equipment and tool storage to professional mechanics in a wide range of industries including automotive, aviation and marine. With over 1,900 mobile tool truck franchisees across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, Matco Tools is focused on growing its footprint with outstanding customer service and thoughtfully designed solutions that help highly-skilled professionals build their future. Learn more at www.matcotools.com.

Contacts

Corporate Communications:

Nicole Beck, Director, Communications

Vontier Corporation

Nicole.beck@vontier.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Edelman, Vice President, Investor Relations

Vontier Corporation

Ryan.edelman@vontier.com

