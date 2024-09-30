MATAURO, LLC Launches into Independence with Dynasty Financial Partners

Bringing its Client-Centric Service and Solutions to the Next Level

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynasty Financial Partners today announced that MATAURO, LLC (MATAURO) has joined its high quality platform of technology-driven independent wealth management tools and services.





In independence, MATAURO is empowered to offer tailored advice and strategies that truly align with each client’s unique financial goals. The New York-based team, which previously oversaw $700 million in client assets, is now able to provide its clients, who include entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate executives, with more customized, flexible, and value-driven financial solutions. Clients will also benefit from advanced technological solutions offering deeper insights, more control, and seamless integration with their financial plans.

The MATAURO team is led by co-founders Matthew Klein, CEO, Barrett Tabeek, CFO, and Steven Van Hooker, COO. The team of fourteen professionals, formerly with AXA Advisors and more recently with Equitable Advisors, is strengthened by the expertise of Alexandra Fraser, Managing Director and Principal Advisor, and Eliran Abekassis, Portfolio Manager.

AJ Pisarri and Benjamin Manley lead Financial Planning, while Evan Grey, Michelle Notardonato, and David Kim drive Wealth Strategy initiatives. Tu Duangsuwan leads as Director of Logistics & Administration, Melissa Tabeek oversees Client Services as Director, Denise Pulido directs Client Implementation, and Mark Klein operates as Chief of Staff. Each team member brings deep experience and expertise, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and strategic financial guidance to its clients.

“We are pleased to welcome the MATAURO team to our Dynasty family and thrilled to include a new firm in the steadily expanding independent wealth market,” said Shirl Penney, CEO and Founder of Dynasty Financial Partners.

Fifty-six independent firms and over 400 advisors comprise the Dynasty Network. With average assets under management (AUM) per firm of nearly $1.8 billion and average assets per advisor of approximately $250mm, the Dynasty Network represents some of the highest AUM-per-firm and assets-per-advisor ratios in the industry.

Powered by Dynasty, MATAURO sets out to redefine its services to clients, propelling individuals and families toward their financial goals.

MATAURO has selected Fidelity as their custodian, along with Black Diamond as their performance reporting platform, eMoney to provide financial planning solutions, and BeCo for information security and technology.

For more information, please visit www.matauro.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

Contacts

Sally Cates

sallycates@dynastyfinancialpartners.com

646-704-4500